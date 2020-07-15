The Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers July 15, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel and tourism industry to a standstill, and to counter, MarryCaribbean.com is producing an updated ‘Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide’.
This new and revised version is designed to capitalize on the pent-up demand for consumers wanting to rekindle passion, celebrate a milestone anniversary, renew marriage vows, experience a beach wedding, or enjoy a honeymoon and to do so in the Caribbean.
“After months of confinement there is a wanderlust for travel, and travellers are seeking an escape, especially to locations that are uncrowded and unhurried," said Marrycaribbean.com CEO Jacqueline Johnson. "For those who are in love, the need is even more urgent.
"With open spaces to roam and freedom to explore, the Caribbean provides such a respite and a welcome change for the many that are living in urban areas with restricted access to the outside world. We have re-designed the Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide to speak directly to those persons," she said.
The Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide features a newly constructive homepage with content provided by Caribbean islands that cater to the romance market. The guide is recognized as the lead source in the romance market for information on Caribbean countries, cruises, resorts, hotels, and service providers and this inclusive marrycaribbean.com promotion is open to all the regional tourism stakeholders.
With a 12 month shelf life, the Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide is carried on E-Zine, reaching a targeted audience of more than 2.2 million couples that have a passion for travel and in need of the most up-to-date information on destinations, including laws pertaining to getting married in the Caribbean, along with expert advice on where to go, when to go and how best to have a seamless and memorable experience.
Johnson continued, “To support our previous partners, the revised and updated version of the Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide is included with editorial coverage at no additional cost. This ensures that the production remains an extraordinarily efficient investment for maximum participation across all sectors of the Caribbean travel market while providing a one-stop shop for consumers and the travel trade to obtain information on all things romance."
