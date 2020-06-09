The Joys of Tuscany: Marvellous Nature and Beautiful Islands
Florence and the Uffizi. Pisa and the leaning tower. Hilltop towns of ancient stone. Deep green cypress trees contrasted with fields of gold.
The word “Tuscany” conjures up many images in a traveller’s mind. But not a lot of folks get to experience the amazing diversity that this region of Italy has to offer.
Tuscany tourism officials on Tuesday presented the first of five Tuscany webinars that are part of a new, ongoing outreach by the Italian Government Tourist Board (ENIT), which is attempting to raise the profile of Italy as it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.
While known for its food, art and famous cities, Tuscany also is home to three Italian national parks, more than 100 natural protected areas and a stunning archipelago of seven islands in the Tyrrhenian Sea, including Elba.
“We have one of the largest woodlands in Italy,” said Marta Javarone of Tuscany’s promotional board. “We have a UNESCO park. Our landscapes are not only beautiful but protected by law.”
I had no idea, but there are beautiful ski resorts only an hour or two from Florence. Tuscany also is home to towering mountains, ancient hiking trails used for centuries by religious pilgrims, wild rivers for kayaking and whitewater rafting, endless beaches with superb sunsets, and great snorkelling.
Other activities include ballooning, paragliding, hang gliding, zip lining, golf, caving and soaking in a hot spring.
Javarone said Italians love cycling, and there are many operators who can rent you bikes or arrange a tour of the area. The hills of Tuscany are beautiful to look at, but Javarone said less physically fit cyclists might want to try an e-bike (something I enjoyed during a trip to the Adler Thermae Spa south of Siena a few years ago).
Francesca Tribocco, who works for a tour operator on the island of Elba, said it’s one of seven islands in the Tuscany Archipelago.
The island, famous as the place where Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled, is the third largest island in Italy (after Sardinia and Sicily) and is about a one-hour ferry ride from the mainland. It’s a large island of 224 square kilometers, but with 32,000 people spread around a few small cities and eight ancient villages, Tribocco said.
“Every night you can visit a different village.”
The island is famous for its sailing and diving, and you can often spot dolphins in the sea. But there’s also a marvellous grape/wine festival every October, she said.
Of course, visitors to Tuscany also can enjoy a walk down the romantic streets of Florence or the famous hilltop town of San Gimignano. Pisa is definitely worth exploring, as are the wineries of Tuscany – perhaps the best in Italy - and amazing restaurants serving Florentine-style steak, fresh pasta and other faves.
Italy opened its doors for Italian tourists a few days ago. Its borders will open to most EU country residents on June 15. At this stage there’s no set time for when Canadians and Americans can go.
For More Information: http://www.enit.it/en/, www.visitelba.com, https://www.visittuscany.com/en/.
For Webinar Information: http://italiantourism.com/italywithfriends.html
