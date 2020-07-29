Switzerland Praises Travel Trade, Welcomes Canadian Visitors
Jim Byers July 29, 2020
The travel trade will be the key for Swiss tourism’s recovery, the director of Switzerland Tourism in Canada says.
Speaking on a Switzerland Tourism zoom chat, Pascal Prinz said the travel trade is “the key to rebuild jobs and our industry. I really, really, really, mean that.
“If you travel right now you go to a travel agent or a tour operator because they have the knowledge.”
Prinz said Switzerland began welcoming Canadians again on July 20, and that there’s no need for a quarantine upon arrival. Canadians returning home, however, are still supposed to self-isolate for 14 days.
Prinz said a recent study by The Deep Knowledge Group found that Switzerland and Canada are two of the safest countries to travel to.
“Clean is the new sexy, and Switzerland has a reputation for being very clean,” Prinz noted.
“We have come through the crisis and the government has handled it well,” he said. “Infrastructure is open again and you can travel, you can experience the country.”
“Switzerland is a safe country, it is a clean country, and Canadians always have a great time.”
Prinz noted that some Canadian insurance companies are now providing COVID-19 coverage to travellers. Switzerland also has a COVID-19 app that residents and visitors can use.
He also pointed out that SWISS and Air Canada are flying from Canada to Zurich and Geneva.
While there is no requirement for Canadians to quarantine, Swiss law requires everyone to wear a mask on the country’s extensive and efficient public transit system. Some regions also require masks in stores.
Prinz said Switzerland Tourism had a major campaign set to begin in March but had to postpone it. They’re now planning sessions, probably one-on-one or small groups, for Vancouver on Oct. 15, Montreal on Oct. 20 and Toronto on Oct. 21.
Part of the campaign will involve Lindt Canada chocolate stores. The Lindt Museum in Switzerland opens in Zurich in September of this year.
The Switzerland Tourism team is always happy to chat by phone or email if agents or anyone else has questions.
Prinz said he sees more “conscious travel” as an emerging trend, as well as more FIT, luxury and soft adventure, such as hiking and cycling.
Switzerland is ideal for all of those. It’s also an international train hub, which means that, at least for now, visitors can freely roam around the so-called Schengen countries in Europe. Switzerland also is a very diverse country on its own, with French, German and Italian regions offering different experiences and different cuisines.
Lastly, Prinz and Switzerland Tourism’s Ursula Beamish-Mader took a minute to wish everyone on the call a Happy Swiss National Day. Switzerland celebrates its 729th birthday on August 1.
