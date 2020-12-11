Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Fri December 11 2020

Sunwing Resumes Service to Cuba

Destination & Tourism December 11, 2020

Varadero Beach, Cuba
PHOTO: Varadero Beach, Cuba. (photo via Aurore Kervoern/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Sunwing has announced that flight service to Cuba will resume on December 13, 2020, on board Sunwing Airlines, with weekly flights departing from Toronto and Montreal to Varadero on Sundays. Vacationers can return to this Canadian-favourite destination knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

sunwing Sunwing Expands Offerings to Include Alternate Carriers Tour Operator

RIU Montego Bay Riu Montego Bay Reopens as Adults Only Resort Hotel & Resort

Sunwing Up to $2500 in Savings with Sunwing Sale Tour Operator

Couple on Beach in Nassau, the Bahamas More Than Half of Canadians Want to Travel in 2021 Tour Operator

Sunwing surclassez votre bureau Sunwing Resumes Service from Western Canada Tour Operator

“Our customers have been eagerly awaiting our return to Cuba and we’re excited to be bringing them back to this popular island under our wing,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “Cuba has been a favourite vacation destination of Canadian travellers for over 50 years. We have brought many Canadians to this beautiful destination in the past and we’re happy to help sun-seekers make their much-anticipated return to Cuba safely and responsibly.”

Vacationers can choose from flexible booking options including the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, convenient monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is also included in packages booked by December 31, 2020, for departures between now and December 31, 2021.

For more information on Cuba

For more Destination & Tourism News

Anguilla

Anguilla Expected to Have Vaccines in January

Air Canada Restarts Flights to Antigua and Barbuda

gallery icon The 10 Most Tourism-Dependent Countries Suffering Amid COVID-19

British Virgin Islands: Reopened and Ready for Visitors

Aloha Canada 2020 Virtual Hawaii Tourism Show: A Definite Success

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS