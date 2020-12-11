Sunwing Resumes Service to Cuba
Destination & Tourism December 11, 2020
Sunwing has announced that flight service to Cuba will resume on December 13, 2020, on board Sunwing Airlines, with weekly flights departing from Toronto and Montreal to Varadero on Sundays. Vacationers can return to this Canadian-favourite destination knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.
“Our customers have been eagerly awaiting our return to Cuba and we’re excited to be bringing them back to this popular island under our wing,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “Cuba has been a favourite vacation destination of Canadian travellers for over 50 years. We have brought many Canadians to this beautiful destination in the past and we’re happy to help sun-seekers make their much-anticipated return to Cuba safely and responsibly.”
Vacationers can choose from flexible booking options including the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, convenient monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is also included in packages booked by December 31, 2020, for departures between now and December 31, 2021.
