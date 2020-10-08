Strict Protocols for St. Kitt's and Nevis Re-Opening October 31
St. Kitts and Nevis tourism officials are excited about their re-opening for tourism on October 31. But they're committed to doing it slow, and doing it right.
“Every stakeholder, every single stakeholder in the industry, has been trained and will have a continuous training program to make sure that every single person who is front and centre in the industry recognized the important of keeping all the safety measures intact; the sanitization, wearing a mask, social distancing," Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant said during a Caribbean Tourism Organization Facebook chat on Thursday. "All of those protocols we’re going to adhere to significantly.”
Grant said more than 2,000 workers have been trained.
“We’re excited, we’re challenged, and we’re optimistic, that come the 31st of October we’re going to have a smooth transition.”
Folks arriving from many Caribbean countries won’t need a test in advance. But visitors from outside the Caribbean bubble St. Kitt’s has created will need to have had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving. They’ll have to take another test when they arrive at a cost of $100 USD.
If tests are negative, non-bubble visitors staying one to seven days have to remain on the grounds of four specific hotels: The Four Seasons Nevis, the Park Hyatt St. Kitt’s, the Marriott St. Kitt’s and Koi Resort (Hilton).
That’s not quite the same as exploring the destination, but Grant pointed out that visitors could still use the beach and swimming pools, as well as other hotel amenities. They also could enjoy local entertainment.
Grant also said that more hotels will be added to the tourist “pool” as time passes.
If visitors are staying more than seven days they’ll have to get tested again. If they’re still negative, they can allowed outside the hotel for approved tours and to visit approved attractions.
If you’re staying more than 14 days, you take a final test on the 14th day. If that’s negative, visitors can mix and mingle on the islands as per past practices.
Grant said the rules are official now but subject to change.
St. Kitts and Nevis have a population of about 52,000. Stats show they’ve had 19 cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths.
Grant said American Airlines will start flights from the U.S. on November 7. He hopes Air Canada will be flying to St. Kitts from Toronto later in November.
St. Kitts is known for its top-notch resorts, as well as mountainous terrain with freshwater lakes, green monkeys and wonderful hiking. Nevis has outstanding hiking on the slopes of Mt. Nevis and several lovely hotels, including the Four Seasons and Nisbet Plantation, which is not yet in the tourist pool.
Nevis is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, and you can take a tour of the Museum of Nevis History in Charlestown, which sits on the site of the house where he was born and where you can read about Hamilton’s life and political career.
