St. Vincent and the Grenadines Updates Requirements for Canadians
Destination & Tourism January 12, 2021
In response to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Canada, the U.S. and other countries in the high risk category, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced its latest phase (#10) of entry protocols, which now include a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, along with a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR COVID-19 test result.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines never officially shut its borders to tourists and remains open for business, poised to welcome visitors once they are permitted to travel from their respective countries. The destination has taken strict measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and currently has 143 active cases.
PHASE #10 – In effect as of January 11, 2021:
During this phase all travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines must arrive with a negative SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours or three days before arrival. Travellers may be retested upon arrival in SVG at which point they must then complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a tourism authority/MOHWE-approved hotel at their own cost. They will be retested between day four and five of quarantine.
Air Canada currently operates a weekly non-stop service (Mondays) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Toronto Pearson Airport. For the most up to date information on current flights please check the Air Canada Website.
Please note that this protocol may be revised at any time at the discretion of the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Management Committee/COVID-19 Task Force, Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.
For the most up to date COVID-19 Travel Information: http://www.health.gov.vc/health/
