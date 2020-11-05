St. Vincent and the Grenadines: New Rules for Visitors
Destination & Tourism November 05, 2020
In response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the United States and in anticipation of potential mass gatherings in destination related to the upcoming local election, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has introduced interim entry protocols for travellers.
These updated protocols will apply during the period leading up to the General Elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines until November 10, 2020. The election took place Thursday, November 5, 2020.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines never officially shut its borders to tourists and remains open for business, poised to welcome visitors once they are permitted to travel from their respective countries. The destination has taken strict measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and currently has just four active cases.
PHASE #5 – Interim Phase - Until November 10, 2020:
During this interim phase all travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the exception of those arriving from Barbados, must arrive with a negative SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR COVID-19 test result no more than five days before arrival. Travellers will then be retested upon arrival with a RT-PCR test and be required to complete a mandatory five day quarantine in a tourism authority/MOHWE approved Hotel at their own cost.
They will then be retested between day four and five of quarantine and they may be required to quarantine up to 16 days in an approved home or hotel at the discretion of the Port Health Officer. All travellers will be required to monitor their temperatures for the next 14 days and report any elevations to the local health authority.
All travellers with a positive COVID-19 PCR test result will be isolated in an approved accommodation/facility for the next 14 days at the cost of the traveller.
Air Canada currently operates a weekly non-stop Thursday service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Toronto Pearson Airport. For the most up to date information on current flights please check the Air Canada Website.
Please note that this protocol may be revised at any time at the discretion of the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Management Committee/COVID-19 Task Force, Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.
