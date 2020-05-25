Spain Will Open for Visitors July 1
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers May 25, 2020
Spain is set to welcome overseas tourists beginning in less than five weeks. Apparently without the need to quarantine.
The Spanish prime minister announced that the borders will open July 1 and has promised that the government will guarantee the safety of visitors and locals alike.
Boosting Tourism: Japan, Sicily Will Pay For Part of Your TripDestination & Tourism
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy ProtectionCar Rental & Rail
Universal Orlando Re-Opening June 5Entertainment
Spain is just emerging from one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and desperately needs a cash infusion from tourists.
“Spain receives more than 80 million visitors a year," said PM Pedro Sanchez. "I am announcing that from July, Spain will reopen for foreign tourism in conditions of safety. Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country.
"Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country," Sanchez said.
"The worst is behind us," Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya tweeted with emojis of a bikini, sunglasses and a suitcase, the CBC reports.
"In July, we will gradually open Spain to international tourists, lift the quarantine, ensure the highest standards of health safety. We look forward to welcoming you!"
The Guardian reports Sanchez also said that the regional and central governments had been planning and coordinating the return to tourism for weeks.
“We’re sending everyone a message today: Spain will be waiting for you from July,” the prime minister said.
For more information on Spain, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS