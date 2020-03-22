Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Sun March 22 2020

Something Nice For a Change: TravelPulse Canada WebCam Feature

Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Jim Byers March 22, 2020

Surfers Point, Barbados
Surfers Point, Barbados.

In the space of a couple weeks, the world of travel has gone from stories about beautiful mountain villages and winemaking and brilliant beaches to something else entirely.

With that in mind, we here at TravelPulse Canada thought we’d offer a little sunshine and good cheer by highlighting a nice web cam from somewhere in the world. We’ll aim do to this each day if we can.

You May Also Like

surfing in Bathsheba, Barbados Vujaday Music Festival Returns to Barbados For Its Third... Destination & Tourism

surfing in Bathsheba, Barbados Surf’s Up in Barbados! Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog

The Atlantis Submarine in Barbados Barbados Makes an Ideal March Break Spot for Families Destination & Tourism

Barbados, Caribbean Fall in Love With Barbados’ Northern Coast Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog

The west coast of Barbados gallery icon Ten Things to See and Do in Barbados This Year

Our debut web cam is from the balmy shores of Barbados. Enjoy. And please stay safe.

For more information on Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Pamela Ewing, Turks and Caicos Tourist Board

Pamela Ewing Takes Over at Turks and Caicos Tourism

Caribbean Destinations React to COVID-19 Spread

Hudson Yards' Edge Makes Dizzying Debut This Week

A COVID-19-Free Dominican Republic Journey

Nassau Paradise Island: A Fantastic Family Getaway in The Bahamas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS