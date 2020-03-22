Something Nice For a Change: TravelPulse Canada WebCam Feature
Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Jim Byers March 22, 2020
In the space of a couple weeks, the world of travel has gone from stories about beautiful mountain villages and winemaking and brilliant beaches to something else entirely.
With that in mind, we here at TravelPulse Canada thought we’d offer a little sunshine and good cheer by highlighting a nice web cam from somewhere in the world. We’ll aim do to this each day if we can.
Our debut web cam is from the balmy shores of Barbados. Enjoy. And please stay safe.
