Skyscanner Report: More Canadians Looking To Travel This Year
Destination & Tourism January 27, 2020
A new study by Skyscanner has some interesting observations about Canadian travellers, which could mean more opportunities for Canadian agents.
With 2019 in the books, Skyscanner analyzed Canadian traveller data to determine where Canadians have been, where they'll go next, and what the best value destinations are for 2020.
According to the 2020 Canadian Travel Trends Report, a study of 1,500 Canadians commissioned by Skyscanner and conducted by research firm Maru/Blue, more Canadians plan to travel in 2020. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Canadians intend to travel this year, compared to the two-thirds of Canadians (66%) who travelled in 2019. And that's good news for Canadian travel advisors/agents.
"Canadians are planning to take the road less travelled in 2020," said Juliano Lopez, Head of Research & Insights at Skyscanner. "While Southeast Asia has historically been a popular destination, Canadians have an increased interest in visiting Caribbean getaways and European countries. They're focused on destinations that could be considered off-the-beaten-path compared to crowded city squares and tourist areas."
These are the top five emerging travel destinations from Canada in 2020, as determined by year-over-year growth in bookings:
Fort-de-France, Martinique (+386%)
Málaga, Spain (+188%)
Kahului, Hawaii, United States (+104%)
Porto, Portugal (+67%)
Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (+60%)
The top 10 travel destinations for Canadians in 2019 included New Delhi, India; Paris, France; London, United Kingdom; Manila, Philippines; Cancun, Mexico; Toronto, Canada; New York City, United States of America; Bangkok, Thailand; Dublin, Ireland; and Vancouver, Canada.
Spend a little, save a lot: Best value destinations
Affordability plays a large role in vacation planning. With the fares below decreasing upwards of 18 per cent, these are the best value destinations when flying from Canada in 2020:
Havana, Cuba (-28%)
Fort-de-France, Martinique (-24%)
Lisbon, Portugal (-22%)
Miami, Florida (-21%)
Athens, Greece (-18%)
"Whether you're looking to make the most of your time with a weekend getaway or get the best bang for your buck on a limited budget, Skyscanner offers a comprehensive range of flight, hotel and car rental options for every traveller and budget, making it easier and more affordable than ever to plan a dream vacation," said Lopez.
To book your next trip or learn more about Skyscanner's 2020 Travel Trends, visit Skyscanner.ca.
