San Miguel Aims to Regain Business Market
Destination & Tourism San Miguel de Allende December 24, 2020
San Miguel de Allende is considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, combining the best of both history and cosmopolitan life. It’s been Conde Nast’s most beautiful city in the world multiple times. But like many other destinations, San Miguel de Allende was hit hard by COVID and, according to The San Miguel Times, is now slowly starting its recovery process, with their goal to regain its place in the MICE market.
The wedding market it very important to the city, and is a top romantic destination with its cobblestone streets and romantic architecture. In 2019, 830 couples, of whom 70 percent were foreign, were wed in the city. This year, 300 weddings have been canceled and another 300 postponed until 2021, according to the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board.
It’s also a top business destination with world class infrastructure for large scale meetings. The city’s current convention centre, La Casona, offers almost 17,000 square feet of flexible indoor function space and a maximum capacity of 800 people. The destination is also home to 165 hotels, of which 70 are well prepared for the meetings and conventions experience. Five international chains are set to further increase capacity over the next two years.
A key part of this work will be the opening of a new International Convention Center (CCI) in December. The new conference center will provide 34,000 square feet (3,200 square meters) of meeting and event space with a capacity for 1,400 people, giving San Miguel a competitive chance for booking business travel and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or MICE, markets.
To learn more about San Miguel visit their website.
For more information on San Miguel de Allende, San Miguel de Allende
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS