Saint Lucia Will Welcome Canadians Back on Nov. 7
Destination & Tourism October 21, 2020
The island of Saint Lucia is welcoming back Canadian visitors to its shores this fall with Air Canada Vacations starting on November 7th, 2020. The first flight back to Saint Lucia will depart from Toronto after nearly eight months of no air service following the Covid-19 global pandemic.
Air Canada will resume its direct nonstop service from Toronto (YYZ) to Saint Lucia (UVF) operating on a once a week frequency every Saturday, then increasing to (3) weekly flights starting in December 2020.
The borders of Saint Lucia officially opened to international travelers on June 4, 2020 as part of Phase One of the country’s responsible reopening plan. Since reopening, the island has safely welcomed over 16,000 international guests from the United Kingdom and the USA. Adding to consumer confidence, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reduced Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 rating to the lowest - Level 1, as one of only eight countries globally.
Canadian visitors will be required to obtain a negative PCR (Polymerized Chain Reaction) test within seven days prior to travel. To ensure a seamless airport experience, all visitors and returning nationals must complete a Pre-Arrival registration form prior to departure, which can be found on www.stlucia.org. The page features a checklist overview of mandatory requirements to ensure that visitors are not denied entry upon arrival.
Phase One of Saint Lucia’s responsible reopening plan includes heightened airport screening protocols, with temperature checks upon arrival and mandatory testing of any symptomatic passengers. Additionally, anyone exhibiting signs and symptoms will be subject to immediate isolation and testing, with possible quarantine or treatment should a passenger test positive - at their own cost.
Passengers arriving with proof of a negative PCR test are exempt from on-island testing (unless symptomatic) and advance through immigration, baggage claim, customs, and arrivals for transportation to their Covid-19 certified hotel.
The Government of Saint Lucia has developed Covid-19 certification guidelines for all hotels with specific criteria, including a fully equipped nurses station at each property, luggage sanitization upon check in, strict sanitation protocols for housekeeping, and social distancing measures in place. Visitors can select Covid-19 certified hotels through direct booking online with Air Canada Vacations.
A spokesman for the island's tourism authority says Canadians don't need to quarantine upon arrival, although Canadian law does require a 14-day quarantine for returning residents of Canada. Any activities off property need to be pre arranged by the guests' COVID-19 certified hotel, he said.
Saint Lucia's Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee, added, “Direct service from Toronto plays a vital role in Saint Lucia’s tourism recovery efforts. Canada is our third largest source market for international travel, we would like to thank our Canadian tourism partners, stakeholders and future visitors for their patience and continued support".
“Saint Lucia has taken extensive safety measures to protect its people and visitors to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Canadians can travel with confidence knowing Saint Lucia is a safe destination, we are excited to welcome you back”.
For more information about Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 response, including live updates about safety protocols and what travelers should expect as the phased reopening continues, can be found at www.stlucia.org/covid-19.
