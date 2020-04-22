Last updated: 11:01 AM ET, Wed April 22 2020

Saint Lucia Pumps Up the Virtual Reality With New Blog Series

Destination & Tourism Jim Byers April 22, 2020

Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia and the Pitons.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, through its website www.stlucia.org and Facebook platform @travelSaintLucia, is giving viewers and readers a number of topical, informative and entertaining destination experiences through its new blog series “Saint Lucia Inspires”.

As most jurisdictions are observing a state of emergency, imposing travel bans or in the early stages of recovering, there has been a rise in interest in armchair travel.

Research tells us that consumers are searching online now for travel ideas once bans are lifted. People are looking at destinations for inspiration to travel again as they navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

The “Saint Lucia Inspires” blog series began April 20 with a feature by renowned Saint Lucian Journalist and Writer-Stan Bishop, dubbed Choiseul the Cradle of Craft.

Commenting on the series, Tourism Minister- Honourable Dominic Fedee said; “The virtual demand for Saint Lucia at this time is amazing and our team is more than happy to share the stories of our hidden treasures and authentic experiences that when our international gateways are open again, Saint Lucia would be top top-of-mind.”

Saint Lucia Inspires will continue with a bi-monthly Monday-blog that will highlight on the island’s villages, heroes, health & wellness offerings, culinary delights, romantic settings, and culture.

In addition to the “Saint Lucia Inspires” blog series, the SLTA continues to showcase “7 Minutes in Saint Lucia” series, a Live Instagram virtual experience on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 11 a.m. ECT on @travelSaintLucia

For some inspiration to visit Saint Lucia later, please visit them online on Instagram @TravelSaintLucia, Facebook /TravelSaintLucia and Twitter @TravelStLucia

For up-to-date information, frequently asked questions and procedures in place in Saint Lucia during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.stlucia.org/en/covid-19.

