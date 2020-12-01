Saint Lucia Named World's Leading Honeymoon Destination
Destination & Tourism Marsha Mowers December 01, 2020
Saint Lucia has once again been named the "World's Leading Honeymoon Destination" by the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year and for the twelfth time in total.
In addition to winning World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, Saint Lucia was also nominated in three other categories: World’s Leading Island Destination, World’s Leading Wedding Destination and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2020.
Saint Lucia held their first underwater wedding back in September 2019 when Travel Agent Next Door agent Julie Gilchrist married Sean Gillen. TravelPulse Canada was there exclusively to witness what was truly a remarkable event.
Commenting on the award, Tourism Minister Honourable Dominic Fedee said; “Saint Lucia’s internationally acclaimed status is what we strive for daily in our strategic marketing and promotion efforts. The destination undoubtedly boasts of true passion in all key niches and amongst its hidden gems. It is indeed an honor for Saint Lucia to be named once again as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, a sincere reflection of our culture and the people who propel the industry.”
The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide and is recognized as the travel industry's most prestigious awards program, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality sectors.
