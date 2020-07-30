Saint Lucia Launches Video on Travel Experience to the Island
Destination & Tourism July 30, 2020
Three weeks after welcoming the first international flight since borders closed due to COVID-19, the Government of Saint Lucia is reinforcing its mandatory travel protocol messaging and has launched an informative video featuring on-island footage of the actual visitor travel experience.
The new video illustrates how Saint Lucia’s tourism industry is committed to providing the most enjoyable experience possible during this time.
Visitors, returning Nationals and returning residents are required to visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19 for details on mandatory protocols and the Pre-Arrival Registration Form. To ensure a seamless arrival and overall on-island visit, the page features a checklist overview of mandatory requirements to ensure that visitors are not denied entry upon arrival.
To mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 for visitors and Saint Lucian communities, all safety protocols introduced for Phase One of reopening remain in place. These protocols include airport screening, mandatory testing and quarantine of any symptomatic passengers upon arrival.
