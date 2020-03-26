Last updated: 08:22 AM ET, Thu March 26 2020

Saint Lucia Launches 7-Minute Streaming Programs

Destination & Tourism Soheila Hakimi March 25, 2020

Saint Lucia
Soufriere Seafront, Saint Lucia

Tourism agencies are starting to get creative and are looking for new ways to keep the consumer travel bug alive. Saint Lucia has started to create a 7-minute social media series that will air twice a week on Instagram beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 am EDT.

“By creating the ‘7 Minutes in Saint Lucia’ social media series, our aim is to virtually share Saint Lucian culture and natural beauty in an authentic way while people stay safe at home, to keep in touch with future visitors and our valued travel agents -- hopefully providing a bright spot in their days“, said Honourable Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee.

While traveling to either destination may not be possible at this time, experiencing what a yoga class at Saint Lucia’s Pitons is like or tuning in to a heart-warming live stream of cute and cuddly koalas at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Queensland, is only just a couple clicks away! So next time you are feeling like the four walls surrounding you are closing in, live steam some wholesome content and enjoy a sunny escape from self-isolation!

At the designated times, go to the @TravelSaintLucia Instagram page and click the top of the feed with a play button and colourful ring around it to join the live.

The series will be available on the following platforms:

Instagram @TravelSaintLucia LIVE

Facebook /TravelSaintLucia via link

Twitter @TravelStLucia via link

Programming schedule is as follows:

YOGA AT THE PITONS
Thursday - March 26, 11:00am – 11:07am EDT

SAINT LUCIAN FLAVOR COOKING CLASS
Tuesday - March 31, 11:00am – 11:07am EDT

LIVE DJ PARTY
Thursday - April 2, 5:00pm – 6:00pm EDT *Special Time*

BEACHY, BREEZY MEDITATION
Tuesday - April 7, 11:00am – 11:07am EDT

*Additional activities are planned for this series so stay tuned for further announcements.

