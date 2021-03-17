Saint Lucia: Beautiful, Friendly And Very Safe
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers March 17, 2021
Saint Lucia is doing more than its part to make travel safe and easy in a difficult time.
With a wide variety of rules and strict protocols in place, this island destination makes for a safe and healthy destination for anyone who loves great food, amazing beaches, stunning scenery, blue ocean waters and warm, friendly locals.
Here’s a look at some of the rules put in place to protect locals and visitors alike.
Effective February 10, all arrivals to Saint Lucia (5 years and over) must have a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than 5 days before arrival. All arrivals 18 years and older must complete a Travel Registration form online.
Visitors must adhere to all safety protocols in place throughout Saint Lucia, including wearing a mask in public. Visitors also shall be subject to mandatory screening and temperature checks at the port of entry and throughout your stay, and they must be transferred by certified taxi to their approved COVID-19 approved accommodation.
(NOTE – Submission of the Travel Registration form does not require the PCR test result. The form must be submitted as early as possible. Log back in after submission to upload your test result.)
All arrivals must receive authorization for travel to Saint Lucia. The authorization will be sent by email and will be based on:
- Verified reservations at a COVID-19 certified property or
- Verified arrangements in place to join a boat and
- Verification of COVID-19 PCR test results
You must be able to show your travel authorization on demand. Failure to do so may result in you being denied boarding.
PROCEDURES ON ARRIVAL
All arriving passengers must adhere to all protocols relevant to airport
All arriving passengers will be screened, this will include temperature checks
All symptomatic passengers will be immediately isolated and tested. If test result is positive for- COVID-19 the passenger will be transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for treatment and care at their cost.
Other passengers will be transferred by certified taxi to approved COVID-19 accommodation.
Hotel guests who have not arrived in Saint Lucia as Bubble Travellers are required to remain on property for the duration of their stay except to transfer to another Covid-19 certified property to continue their stay, or to participate in certified activities, tours and excursions.
After 14 days in COVID certified accommodation, international visitors may remain in COVID certified accommodation and continue to observe the protocols for stays in this type of accommodation, or check in to accommodation certified to accept Bubble Travelers (visitors from countries within the Saint Lucia designated travel bubble) with the opportunity to move around the island more freely.
CHECKLIST FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING BY AIR
- Book your stay in a COVID-19 certified property
- Complete and submit the Travel Registration form
- Take your COVID-19 PCR Test no more than 5 days before travel
- Log into your travel registration to upload your test result before travel.
Visitors are reminded that they may be denied boarding if they fail to produce their travel authorization email.
CERTIFIED TRANSPORTATION & TOURS
Permitted transfers and tours between the air and sea ports, certified accommodations, special events (wedding services) and sites & attractions.
Adherence to all physical distancing and sanitization protocols during the conduct of services.
Operators shall maintain a log of activities for purposes of contact tracing.
Only scheduled tours are permitted.
Maximum of 10 persons per tour.
Co-mingling of guests from COVID-19 certified properties is permitted.
ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATIONS
NO co-mingling of transient and long-term guests/residents.
Co-mingling of local and intemational guests.
ONLY utilize services of COVID-19 certified tourism transport service providers to and from property.
Ensure appropriate 24hr security (electronic and/or physical) for all properties.
Tours to use COVID-19 certified tourism transport service providers to COVID-19 certified sites only.
Maintain temperature logs for all guests (utility ofdevices as a practical option). Utilize only recommended/approved beaches by guests who must be accompanied by an escort.
SITES & ATTRACTIONS
Permitted to operate daily with scheduled days for nationals and international visitors
Establish a maximum capacity for each site and attraction
Reservations system to be used to schedule visits to all sites and attractions Guests to be encouraged to download the 758 Care Alert app.
Co-mingling of guests from COVID-19 certified properties is permitted. (Locals to be allowed only on weekends).
All bookings must be communicated and confirmed with the COVID-19 accommodation operators.
Maintain a roster of clients for purposes ofcontact tracing.
RESTAURANTS & BARS
Permitted to open for dine-in from 4 am to 8 pm daily
Required to maintain scheduled days for nationals and international visitors.
It is mandatory that schedules be presented to the Ministry ofTourism and Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Operators to ensure that all bookings are confirmed with the accommodation provider prior to arrival of guest
Bars permitted to open from 1 lam to 8pm.
DAY BOAT CHARTERS
For International Visitors Only
• Limit number of passengers per sq footage of vessel as approved by SLASPA. Permitted to offer water-based recreational services to guests from various COVID-19 certified accommodations, including villas and guest houses.
• Keep manifest of all persons who embark and disembark the vessel. Service providers to transfer guests to and from COVID-19 certified properties. Must always display COVID-19 certificate on board vessel.
YACHT CHARTERS
With Effect From April 1
• Permitted to commence crewed yacht charter services.
• Crewed yacht charter services must always be monitored by a crew member to ensure there are no breaches while on dock.
FREE 758 CARE ALERT APP
The Tourism authority also encourages visitors to download the 758 Care Alert App to their phones upon arrival. The app is free of charge from Google Play and App Store, and it will store 14 days of location information on your phone. The information will not be shared unless you choose to share it.
The 758 Care Alert is made available for free from the Department of Health and Wellness in Saint Lucia to aid in COVID-19 exposure notification and contact tracing. Visitors will receive alerts from the Department of Health and Wellness about potential exposure to COVID-19.
