Romance Rules in Beautiful San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
San Miguel de Allende September 13, 2020
San Miguel de Allende is known as one of the prettiest cities in Mexico. Here are some romantic things to experience on a visit to this colonial city in the Mexican highlands, northwest of Mexico City.
Sensuous Spa Treatments
La Gruta Spa is about 10 or 15 minutes outside of the city and has wonderful hot springs. Each pool is different, and you can get food and drinks if you like. A relaxing massage with your wife, husband, boyfriend or girlfriend alongside you is always a great way to raise the romance meter. Esencia Yoga Spa gets fantastic reviews.
Amazing Architecture
The Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel is coming up on 350 years in age. Its pastel pink exterior, fanciful “wedding cake” parapets and stained glass windows have helped make this perhaps the top landmark in the city. The interior is just as striking. Not far away you’ll find stunning,18th century facades at The Templo de San Francisco.
Take a Stroll
San Miguel de Allende is bursting with colour and walkable, cobblestone streets with Spanish colonial architecture, so you can just meander about and discover something romantic and charming all on your own. Top sights include El Jardin, a marvellous garden with a plethora of beautiful plants, and Teatro Angela Peralta, a lovely theatre for live performances that’s temporarily closed.
Enjoy a fine sunset
The sunsets in San Miguel de Allende are breathtaking. Take advantage of the city’s hilly setting by sipping a cocktail or having dinner at the boutique hotel Casa de los Angelitos (House of the Little Angels), which offers wonderful views of the city and the countryside. El Mirador is another sensational place for sunsets.
Relaxing Hotels
Relaxing in a thick robe on a lazy morning at a great hotel is definitely a great way to spend time with your honey. San Miguel de Allende has some of Mexico’s best hotels. Casa Misha has a lovely garden and offers great city views. Sollano 34 is another boutique property, with beautiful wood interiors. All rooms have a kitchen, a seating area and a dining area. You’re 200 meters from the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel and 500 meters from the Historic Museum of San Miguel de Allende. Live Aqua Urban Resort has a stylish, sleek swimming pool. Casa Schuck Boutique Hotel is in an historic building downtown.
Go For Brunch
There are tons of great brunch spots all over the city, including restaurants and small cafes. You can dine sample French, Mexican, Canadian and American classics with your special someone. Add a glass of sparkling wine or Champagne to make it really special. Try homemade lemonade or lavender coffee and Eggs Benedict at Café Lavanda. Or, head to El Pegaso for huevos rancheros, chile rellenos and other great dishes. Bonus: El Pegaso has a rooftop dining spot with fabulous views of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel.
A Romantic Dinner
Fatima 7 Rooftop has a wonderful al fresco dining spot that’s perfect for holding hands and watching the sun slip below the horizon. Casa Nostra has a beautiful terrace and also is known for amazing views of the city.
Breakfast in a Balloon
Some of the hot air balloon companies in town offer a breakfast with their morning rides. You’ll soar silently above the city and enjoy tremendous views. And lots of quiet time with your special someone.
