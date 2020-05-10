Road to Recovery: Disney Plans, Plus Restored Flights to the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism May 10, 2020
Disney Springs plans to reopen in Orlando on May 20 with limited capacity, parking and operating hours. Under the initial phase, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences owned by third-party operating participants will open.
Walt Disney World Resort also issued an update on its overall reopening strategy last week that stopped short of announcing a reopening date but confirmed that it will limit capacity and encourage social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing,” the company said.
Southwest Re-starting International Flights
Southwest is resuming a handful of international flights on June 7, 2020, including flights to the Caribbean and Mexico, after halting international routes since March 23, 2020.
Southwest will first fly to five select destinations on various routes. The airline will fly from Houston Hobby, Denver and Baltimore to Cancun; from Houston Hobby and Denver to Los Cabos; from Baltimore and Orlando to Montego Bay; from Baltimore to Nassau; and from Tampa to Havana.
These routes are expected to be operated throughout the summer and fall, and a flight from Phoenix to Los Cabos will resume on October 8, 2020. All other international destinations will continue to be suspended until October 30, 2020, or longer.
Air Canada Vacations last week said it will start flying to various sun destinations and European destinations in June.
BoJo Imposes Quarantine: Airlines Call it a Disaster
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that all travellers arriving in the UK will be quarantined for 14 days.
In his address to the nation Sunday evening Mr Johnson said that in order to prevent re-infection from abroad he was “serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower – to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air," he said.
Government sources told the Mirror it will be for 14 days.
Johnson said it’s a necessary move to protect Britons, but the country’s aviation industry says it’s a disastrous move.
“Quarantine would not only have a devastating impact on the UK aviation industry, but also on the wider economy,” Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said in a story in The Guardian. “If the government believes quarantine is medically necessary, then it should be applied on a selective basis following the science, there should be a clear exit strategy, and the economic impact on key sectors should be mitigated.
California on the Rebound
The Los Angeles Times has a good story on how California is gradually opening up its businesses. It’s good, but there’s no road map for this sort of thing. The story reports that Destination Marketing Organizations, hotels or vacation rental companies are “wrestling with when they should commence re-imagined marketing campaigns.”
Interesting point that holds true for countries around the world, including Italy, France and, of course, Canada.
