Last updated: 11:12 AM ET, Wed March 31 2021

Reach Global Marketing Now Representing Vegas Attraction Group

Destination & Tourism Jim Byers March 31, 2021

Gondoliers at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino pass by the Grand Canal Shops at The Venetian.
Gondoliers at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino pass by the Grand Canal Shops at The Venetian.

Reach Global Marketing - a full-service marketing agency – is announced as the new agency of record for Vegas Attraction Group, a marketing company that represents some of the Las Vegas’s top tourist attractions. Reach Global was retained to excite and reconnect the Canadian market with some of the city’s biggest entertainment partners.

Known for its iconic entertainment scene, Las Vegas is one of the most eminent entrainment hubs in North America. Almost 1.6 million Canadians visited Las Vegas in 2018, more than any other country outside the United States. The Vegas Attraction Group is ensuring the city’s top-quality, diverse entertainment is a high priority for post-pandemic travel.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces Newest Addition... Hotel & Resort

Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Begins Rolling Back Restrictions Destination & Tourism

Woman walking along a wooden jetty in the Maldives. gallery icon Post-Pandemic Bucket List: Where Canadians Dream of... Destination & Tourism

The Mirage, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts Closing Mirage, Mandalay Bay Hotels During... Hotel & Resort

Circa Resort & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Circa Resort's Grand Opening Showcases Vegas'... Hotel & Resort

“Canadians have reigned as the highest number of foreign visitors to Las Vegas for the past decade. It’s important for us to find strategic ways to ensure Canadians know that familiar destinations and attractions have a plan to re-welcome Canadians when they’re ready,” says Charmaine Singh, President & CEO of Reach Global. “Partners like the Vegas Attraction Group are the reason why destinations will be ready to rebound post-pandemic and we remain fully committed to supporting the rebirth of the outbound tourism industry.”

“Reach has been playing a very important role in the promotion of Las Vegas in the Canadian market for many years and we couldn't think of anyone better to partner up to assist Vegas Attraction Group in promoting our city's most exciting attractions,” says M. Guerra, President of Vegas Attraction Group.

Vegas Attraction Group will hold an information webinar on April 6 2021, a virtual event that has garnered the attention of more than 80 industry experts. Attendees will learn about new offerings, COVID safety protocols, market updates and have chances to win multiple prizes including attraction passes, show tickets, and shopping gift cards from top Las Vegas attractions.

For more information on future initiatives, visit www.VegasAttractionGroup.com

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Enie Balint, Tourism Ireland in Canada

Ernie Balint Joins Tourism Ireland's Canadian Team

Hawaii Sees Surge in Tourism Arrivals

Canadians Ready to Hit the Road; CHTA Webinar Told

Bermuda and Fort Lauderdale Team Up: Go Where The Yachts Go

Italy Tourism's Virtual Show This Week: One of the World's Great Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS