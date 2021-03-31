Reach Global Marketing Now Representing Vegas Attraction Group
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers March 31, 2021
Reach Global Marketing - a full-service marketing agency – is announced as the new agency of record for Vegas Attraction Group, a marketing company that represents some of the Las Vegas’s top tourist attractions. Reach Global was retained to excite and reconnect the Canadian market with some of the city’s biggest entertainment partners.
Known for its iconic entertainment scene, Las Vegas is one of the most eminent entrainment hubs in North America. Almost 1.6 million Canadians visited Las Vegas in 2018, more than any other country outside the United States. The Vegas Attraction Group is ensuring the city’s top-quality, diverse entertainment is a high priority for post-pandemic travel.
“Canadians have reigned as the highest number of foreign visitors to Las Vegas for the past decade. It’s important for us to find strategic ways to ensure Canadians know that familiar destinations and attractions have a plan to re-welcome Canadians when they’re ready,” says Charmaine Singh, President & CEO of Reach Global. “Partners like the Vegas Attraction Group are the reason why destinations will be ready to rebound post-pandemic and we remain fully committed to supporting the rebirth of the outbound tourism industry.”
“Reach has been playing a very important role in the promotion of Las Vegas in the Canadian market for many years and we couldn't think of anyone better to partner up to assist Vegas Attraction Group in promoting our city's most exciting attractions,” says M. Guerra, President of Vegas Attraction Group.
Vegas Attraction Group will hold an information webinar on April 6 2021, a virtual event that has garnered the attention of more than 80 industry experts. Attendees will learn about new offerings, COVID safety protocols, market updates and have chances to win multiple prizes including attraction passes, show tickets, and shopping gift cards from top Las Vegas attractions.
