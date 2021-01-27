Reach Global Marketing Lands Prestigious Athens Account
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers January 27, 2021
Reach Global Marketing - a full-service marketing agency – is announced as the new agency of record for This Is Athens, the Official Visitors ’Guide to the City of Athens.
Reach Global was retained to elevate This Is Athens’ presence in Canada through public relations, educate media and consumers about their incomparable seasonal offerings, and drive economic results through sales & marketing.
“Aligning our business with innovative brands and industry trend-setters has always been our priority,” says Charmaine Singh, President & CEO of Reach Global. “I’m pleased to see a destination like Athens remain committed to Canada.”
As one of the world’s most significant historical sites, Athens offers an unparalleled experience including unique neighbourhoods, world-class cuisine, breathtaking museums and antiquities, and a vibrant entertainment and nightlife scene. As the historic capital heralds a brand-new age, entrepreneurs, creatives, and visionaries are building the city they aspire to live in—a city that will surprise, delight and inspire visitors.
“We are so excited to continue welcoming Canadians to our beautiful city,” says Vangelis Vlachos, CEO of the Athens Development and Destination Management Agency. “We’ve seen strong interest from Canada in recent years, so we understand this is a desirable market and we trust the Reach Global team's experience and expertise to excite Canadian travellers to travel when the time is right.”
With easy access to family adventures, beautiful beaches, unique neighbourhoods, and world-renowned arts & entertainment, Athens is perfect for those looking for temperate climates and diverse experiences. Strategic direction for This Is Athens will include customized 3-5 day itineraries, a focus on off-the-beaten-path activities, and strong storytelling to encourage Canadians visiting Greece to extend their stay within the city allowing time to explore its charm and embrace its culture.
Reach Global’s head office is located in Toronto, with additional offices located in Montreal & Vancouver. Company experience with world-class brands including NYC & Company, LUS Brands, Arizona Office of Tourism, Total Mom Pitch, Italian National Tourist Board, Visage Clinic & Medical Spa, Visit Las Vegas, TorStar Corp., Tourism Authority of Thailand, Choose Chicago, Philippines Department of Tourism & Bermuda Tourism Authority.
For more information on Athens, Greece, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS