Outdoor Adventures Galore in Beautiful Barbados
Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Jim Byers July 14, 2020
The outdoor adventures that await in Barbados are endless.
Barbados boasts an impressive range of outdoor adventures for those looking to get their adrenaline pumping to those looking to rejuvenate in the outdoors.
I've been four or five times now and always enjoy the natural aspect of the island, including amazing hiking, fishing and water activities.
Fishing
The 97 kilometres of coastline lends itself to some of the most spectacular fishing. Visitors can take part in big game fishing or beginner fishing adventures with more than 500 species swimming in the pristine waters. Barracuda is the fish to catch for many keen anglers and it’s in season throughout the year. Billfish such as Sailfish and Marlin are ready to catch from January to April, and the reefs teem with Mahi Mahi, Wahoo and Kingfish. January to May is Tuna season, with Skipjack and Bonito, Blackfin and Yellowfin just waiting to be caught.
Hiking
Year-round warm weather, ample cane fields, tropical forests and historic sites are a hiker’s dream, all of which are found in Barbados. On Sundays, Barbados National Trust arranges free hikes to some of Barbados’ most beautiful and inaccessible areas. The tours are an inspirational journey through the history, culture, geography and people of Barbados. Hikers and nature lovers are not to miss the Welchman Hall Gully (free guided tours are available).
Diving and Snorkeling
Barbados’ diving and snorkeling scene is accessible for beginners and seasoned divers. The clear waters are packed with fascinating features waiting to be explored, like ship wrecks and coral reefs. If you would prefer snorkeling over diving, the West Coast is ideal with calm and shallow waters.
Barbados Wildlife Reserve
Animals such as agouti, armadillo, Brocket deer, pelicans, and caimans frolic freely within their natural, protected environment. Monkeys make their appearance in the afternoon for feeding time and snakes, turtles, iguanas, parrots, flamingos and peacocks all share the premise as well.
Barbados Flower Forest
A serene retreat, the Flower Forest is a perfect place to rejuvenate and breathe in the pure, clean oxygen in the easterly breezes that have just crossed an entire ocean. The heart of the garden is one of the most romantic spots in the country and the gazebo or one of the many strategically-placed benches, with views over the hills, offer the perfect respite.
For more information on Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS