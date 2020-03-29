Last updated: 06:56 PM ET, Sun March 29 2020

Orlando Offers 20+ Virtual Experiences and Learnings

Destination & Tourism Soheila Hakimi March 29, 2020

PHOTO: Cinderella Castle in Disney World (photo via Matt Stroshane, photographer / Walt Disney World)
They may not have gotten the March Break they originally hoped and planned for but kids (and parents who now have a new way to occupy them) around the world will rejoice when they learn they can experience theme parks in Orlando, Florida remotely!

Visit Orlando just released a list of 20+ incredible virtual thrills including 360-degree online experiences of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley, live streamings of special films including America's Musical Journey, soaring down a 200-ft. roller coaster, watching fireworks over the famous Cinderella Castle, and zip-lining over alligators!

There are also plenty of great kid-friendly virtual learning experiences such as, learning from experts how to draw Mickey Mouse; learning what it’s like to live in space and touring Space Shuttle Atlantis during a new series of Facebook lives from Kennedy Space Center, and design a theme park experience through interactive activities and design and engineering lessons via the Khan Academy and Pixar! Further, kids and adults can now also stream educational IMAX films typically shown in the cinedome of the Orlando Science Center!

To see the full list of Orlando Florida’s virtual offerings, please click HERE.

