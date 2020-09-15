NYC Ready and Waiting to Welcome Canadians
Destination & Tourism Marsha Mowers September 15, 2020
New York City Tourism has often been regarded as resilient, especially after the September 2001 attacks. They’ve fared fairly well during the COVID crisis – going from an epicenter of the country, to becoming one of the leading states on decline. As reported Tuesday in the Washington Post, the city's lockdown was able to stop the spread by 70%,
The streets may be less busy at the moment, and that’s hurt a lot of the people who work there – but businesses like Dante NYC restaurant, have made some changes on offerings and are ready to welcome Canadians in person once the borders reopen.
“I love Canada, I’ve had such fun experiences there, especially in British Columbia,” says Jamie Gordon, Director of Education at Dante, who is leading our Negroni MasterClass via Zoom to kick off #NegroniWeekCA2020 with Campari Canada.
(Canadians are encouraged to participate by registering here for free and to donate to the Canadian Bartenders Benevolent Fund which helps those affected by the pandemic.)
For those not familiar with Dante NYC, the place is an intuition in Greenwich Village. It was voted the World’s Best Bar in 2019. Gordon explained the changes they’ve made to stay open during the pandemic; efforts that have included take-home Negroni kits and cocktails in a can.
“I think if I were to poll everyone who is working here now, none of them would want what’s going on right now. Everybody is ready to start welcoming customers, building regulars, they want to have that interaction again,” says Gordon.
Earlier this summer, NYC & Company, the official marketing arm of the city, announced The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery. The Coalition focuses on messaging, marketing and promotion to restore New York City’s brand locally and beyond, and to safely engage, mobilize and champion all sectors of NYC’s tourism economy once the City begins to emerge from the Covid 19 pandemic. The Coalition supports the work of Mayor de Blasio’s Arts, Culture & Tourism Sector Advisory Council and will work collaboratively with the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board and the New York State Division of Tourism.
Air Canada has resumed its flights to NYC and Porter Airlines announced its return to service date will be November 12.
“New York City is also the world capital of coexistence. Even though we’ve had to create distance, with our world-famous toughness, immense heart and boundless compassion, New York will not stay down,” said Charles Flateman, NYC & Company Board Chairman and Executive Vice President of the Shubert Organization. “As government leaders announce new social distancing guidelines, it is time to consider how we can begin to reopen our doors and safely reconnect with our city and with each other, and with the visitors who will one day again flock to New York.”
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS