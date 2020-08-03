Now's The Perfect Time to Visit The Nature Island of Dominica
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers August 03, 2020
With 365 rivers, countless waterfalls and more than 480 kilometers of hiking trails, there may never be a better time to visit the Caribbean island of Dominica.
Known as the “nature island” Dominica is one of the top diving sites in the Caribbean and in the world, tourism officials said in a Zoom Chat with the media. Visitors can take advantage of everything from bird-watching to canyoning, hiking, whale-watching and soaking in natural hot springs.
“It’s almost like a trip to the natural spa,” said CEO and Director of Tourism Colin Piper.
I visited a few years ago and had a fantastic time. Emerald Pool, reached via a short easy hike, features a small waterfall that drops from an opening of a rock wall, thick with jungle growth and hanging vines, tumbling into a pool of cool water where visitors can take a dip.Trafalgar Falls is a towering waterfall in the south-central part of the island with amazing views. You also can soak your tired bones in a nearby natural hot spring.
Scotts Head might be one of the most stunning spots in the Caribbean, with an easy hike that reveals outstanding views of calm bays, open oceans, impossibly aquamarine waters and jagged jungle peaks.
There also are a wide array of places to stay, with everything from boutique, hillside hotels like The Champs to the posh new Jungle Bay and the new Cabrits Resort Kempinski. Secret Bay was recently voted best hotel in the Caribbean and Mexico and number six hotel in the entire world, while the Anichi Resort & Spa, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, is slated to open in the fourth quarter of next year.
“If you want budget, we have a place,” Piper said. “If you want economy, we have a place. If you want luxury, we have a place.”
The island also offers the largest remaining community of native Caribbean peoples, the Kalinago. One of the great treats in visiting the island is a visit to the Kalinago Barana Aute, a cultural village that’s the centre of a large reserve set aside for Carib Indians who’ve all been wiped out on most Caribbean islands. You can watch locals weaving baskets and took in a dancing and musical show with natives mimicking a trip to gather water or catch fish for a tasty meal.
Film fans also will have a field day on the island, as parts of the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean movies were filmed on Dominica.
Agents can find information and a training program via this link.
The most common way to get to Dominica is via a flight from Barbados, Saint Maarten, Puerto Rico or Antigua, but other options also are available, Piper said.
The island opens for visitors Aug. 7. A negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of a flight also is required, and visitors must also fill out a health questionnaire. Visitors who test positive upon arrival or show symptoms of the virus could be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.
