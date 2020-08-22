Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Sat August 22 2020

New York City Museums, Attractions Starting to Reopen

Destination & Tourism Jim Byers August 22, 2020

Rendering of the Statue of Liberty Museum
The Big Apple is bouncing back.

New York City tourism officials say that museums and low-risk indoor arts and entertainment venues will begin reopening on Monday, Aug. 24. That includes the Statue of Liberty Museum.

More information on New York State’s reopening guidelines for cultural institutions, including 25% capacity limits, timed entry and other health & safety protocols, can be found here.

Upcoming reopenings include:

Arcadia Earth Museum – August 24

The Statue of Liberty Museum and Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration – August 24

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square – August 26

Madame Tussauds New York – August 26

National Lighthouse Museum – August 26

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) – August 27

New York Aquarium – August 27

American Folk Art Museum – August 28

Fotografiska – August 28

Spyscape – August 28

The Met Fifth Avenue – August 29

The Whitney Museum of American Art – September 3

Artechouse – September 3

The Morgan Library & Museum – September 5

American Museum of Natural History – September 9

The Bronx Museum of the Arts – September 9

The New-York Historical Society – September 11

9/11 Memorial & Museum – September 12

Brooklyn Museum – September 12

The Met Cloisters – September 12

El Museo del Barrio – September 12

Museum of Jewish Heritage – September 13

New Museum – September 15

The Noguchi Museum – September 23

SculptureCenter – September 24

