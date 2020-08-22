New York City Museums, Attractions Starting to Reopen
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers August 22, 2020
The Big Apple is bouncing back.
New York City tourism officials say that museums and low-risk indoor arts and entertainment venues will begin reopening on Monday, Aug. 24. That includes the Statue of Liberty Museum.
More information on New York State’s reopening guidelines for cultural institutions, including 25% capacity limits, timed entry and other health & safety protocols, can be found here.
Upcoming reopenings include:
Arcadia Earth Museum – August 24
The Statue of Liberty Museum and Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration – August 24
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square – August 26
Madame Tussauds New York – August 26
National Lighthouse Museum – August 26
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) – August 27
New York Aquarium – August 27
American Folk Art Museum – August 28
Fotografiska – August 28
Spyscape – August 28
The Met Fifth Avenue – August 29
The Whitney Museum of American Art – September 3
Artechouse – September 3
The Morgan Library & Museum – September 5
American Museum of Natural History – September 9
The Bronx Museum of the Arts – September 9
The New-York Historical Society – September 11
9/11 Memorial & Museum – September 12
Brooklyn Museum – September 12
The Met Cloisters – September 12
El Museo del Barrio – September 12
Museum of Jewish Heritage – September 13
New Museum – September 15
The Noguchi Museum – September 23
SculptureCenter – September 24
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS