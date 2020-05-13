New York City Launches Hospitality/Tourism Recovery Group
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers May 13, 2020
The Big Apple is taking a big step towards tourism and hospitality recovery.
NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, has announced the formation of The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery. The coalition will focus on messaging, marketing and promotion to restore New York City’s brand locally and beyond, and to safely engage, mobilize and champion all sectors of NYC’s tourism economy once the city begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Israel Tourism Offers Virtual #InspiredByIsrael EventsDestination & Tourism
The coalition features a ton of big names in NYC, including restaurateur Danny Meyer, and will support the work of Mayor de Blasio’s Arts, Culture & Tourism Sector Advisory Council and will work collaboratively with the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board and the New York State Division of Tourism.
The coalition will be led by five co-chairs appointed by Charles Flateman, NYC & Company Board Chairman and Executive Vice President of the Shubert Organization. The co-chairs are: Ellen Futter, President of American Museum of Natural History; Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem; Danny Meyer, Chief Executive of the Union Square Hospitality Group; Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer, lyricist and actor; and Peter Ward, President of the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO. NYC & Company will be responsible for coordinating and executing Coalition plans, and managing work streams.
“New York City’s tourism, hospitality and cultural communities reflect our unmatched energy and optimism,” said Flateman. “New York City is also the world capital of coexistence. Even though we’ve had to create distance, with our world-famous toughness, immense heart and boundless compassion, New York will not stay down. As government leaders announce new social distancing guidelines, it is time to consider how we can begin to reopen our doors and safely reconnect with our city and with each other, and with the visitors who will one day again flock to New York.”
“NYC & Company’s mission has always been to maximize travel and tourism throughout the city, build economic prosperity, and share the dynamism of New York City with the world,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company President and CEO. “The Coalition will do this with new energy and vision for a changed world. Together, when the time is right, we will help our businesses reopen and inspire New Yorkers and visitors alike to safely explore and interact with the five boroughs once more.”
“Hospitality is the fabric of what makes New York City such an amazing place to live and visit,” said Meyer. “Whether on the stage, in our cultural institutions, or our restaurants, New York has always attracted and welcomed the top performers and audiences in all that we do, and our collective resilience will once again remind New Yorkers and visitors alike why they fell in love with this amazing city.”
For more information on New York City, United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS