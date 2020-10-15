New York City Adapts to the Tourism Times
You don’t get to be the world’s greatest city without learning how to adapt, and New York City has definitely learned to adapt.
Faced with a tourism crisis of epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big Apple is now touting tours for locals and virtual visits for folks from far away.
NYC and Company, the city’s marketing and tourism arm, held a virtual conference/webinar for the trade and media on Thursday to outline some of the measures they’ve taken and to publicize attractions and hotels that are open for visitors.
Canadians are allowed to visit New York state but are supposed to fill out a travel form in advance and are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. It’s unlikely you’ll be tracked by authorities, but there are stiff fines for anyone caught violating the law.
Still, trade folks and consumers alike can each find plenty of ways to explore the city, including virtual site visits to check out hotels and virtual field trips.
There’s also a trade pass that provides holders with great discounts and a series of Big Apple webinars that agents or other interested parties can take.
They’ve put out lists of great public art and where to find it, and drawn up terrific neighborhood getaway programs to encourage New Yorkers and folks who live near by to explore the city.
Representatives of some of the city’s top attractions outlined what they’re doing these days in terms of access and health & safety protocols.
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING
This iconic NYC landmark, which turns 90 next year, reopened on July 20 with strict new safety and health protocols in place. There is now timed entry to cut down on crowds, temperature checks for all folks entering the building and a requirement for masks, as well as other measures. Capacity has been reduced by roughly 80%.
MOMA
The Museum of Modern Art, one of the world’s most popular museums, is operating at roughly 25% capacity, which makes it a great time to see remarkable art work without the crowds. You’ll find contactless entry and contactless temperature checks, as well as sanitizing stations all around, social distancing markers and many other changes to promote safe hygiene. They’re also providing free entry to essential workers, which is a lovely idea.
STATUE OF LIBERTY CRUISES
Statue Cruises, a Hornblower company (the same folks who run the Hornblower Cruises in Niagara Falls, Ontario), require anyone who wants to get on board to get a temperature check, follow social distancing rules and more. There’s also enhanced cleaning all around and daily health and temperature checks for employees. Tickets are offered on a timed basis with hourly slots available.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL BARCLAY
This beautiful, historic hotel on 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan has more than 700 rooms and was given a major remake from 2014 to 2016. Rooms have a residential feel and the hotel follows rigid health and safety guidelines. There’s also a remarkable rooftop penthouse and a massive Presidential Suite.
Here are some useful websites to check out:
www.nycgo.com/traveltrade
www.nycgo.com/coronavirus
www.nycgo.com/virtualsitetours
www.nycgo.com/virtualfieldtrips
www.nycgo.com/webinars
www.nycgo.com/tradepass
