Nassau Paradise Island: Beaches, Yes, But Also Amazing Culture
March 02, 2020
With its fabulous, white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water, Nassau Paradise Island is known around the world as a great place for a relaxing, tropical getaway. But there’s a lot more to the island than palm trees, sugary sand and warm, blue-green water.
I was there a little over a year ago and discovered that Nassau Paradise Island has a rich history, with influences from Spain, Britain, West Africa and many more exotic locales. From dining out like a local to celebrating the amazingly colourful Junkanoo Festival, visitors can experience a huge variety of cultural offerings that not only provide insight into the island’s history, but also wonderful memories you’ll cherish forever.
Explore Island History
Long before it was a hot holiday spot, Nassau Paradise Island was a playground for pirates, explorers and entrepreneurs whose cultures mixed with those of the native Bahamian people. One of Nassau’s most visited historical attractions is the Queen’s Staircase, made of 65 steps that were hand-carved from limestone by slaves in the 18th century. One of the oldest structures on the island is the pretty Christ Church Cathedral, which was built in 1754 after three previous church buildings were destroyed and replaced, and continues to hold services today. Christ Church Cathedral is made of locally sourced limestone blocks, which are held together primarily by their size and the force of gravity.
Another important establishment is the Pompey Museum of Slavery and Emancipation, named in honor of a courageous slave, Pompey, who lived on the Rolle Plantation on Steventon, Exuma, Bahamas. Located at George Street in Downtown Nassau, Pompey Museum documents the impact of slavery in The Bahamas. Twice devastated by fire, in September 2001 and again in December 2011, the museum is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the experience of the enslaved throughout the ages, particularly transatlantic slavery and its aftermath in The Bahamas.
The building dates back to around the 1760s, when the facility was used as a market, from which commodities of all kinds, including slaves were sold. History fans and visitors curious about the island also can also visit the Bahamas Historical Museum, Fort Charlotte, the largest of three forts on the island, the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, or Balcony House, the oldest wooden residence still standing in Nassau.
Party in the Streets
Similar to Mardi Gras and Carnival, but with a decided Bahamian feel, Junkanoo is a massive celebration that features brightly costumed people dancing to the rhythmic music of cowbells, drums, horns and whistles. Junkanoo is a highly spirited parade that traditionally takes place in the early morning hours of Boxing Day, celebrated on December 26, and New Year’s Day. Though the celebration is carefree and fun, the festivities are also competitive, with awards going out for best performance, costume, dancing and music. For visitors who want to learn more about the tradition during the rest of the year, the Educulture Junkanoo Museum in downtown Nassau. The exhibits depict an informative and interesting history of Junkanoo and The Bahamas, featuring costume pieces, traditional fabrics, music, and more. The Educulture Junkanoo Museum also offers a memorable interactive experience where guests can make colorful masks and dance to Bahamian music. I got to witness a version of Junkanoo when I was on the island in 2018, and found it absolutely fantastic; a spirited riot of sound and colour.
Find a Bargain
Nassau’s famous Straw Market is designed to accommodate approximately 400 vendors, who sell everything from straw craft souvenirs to hand-carved goods. Just a short walk from the high-end shops on Bay Street, it is the largest straw market in the world, and is the perfect place to bargain with vendors for authentic handmade Bahamian crafts.
You’ll also find small carts and independent shops at the lovely Marina Village at Atlantis, not to mention great restaurants.
Taste Native Cuisine
The food at your hotel is probably outstanding, but groups such as Tru Bahamian Food Tours and Islandz Tours provide guided tours that give visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the destination through local food and culture. Not only are the tours a great introduction to Nassau, but they’ll leave travellers with an appreciation for Bahamian culinary tradition and history.
To get a true taste of paradise, travelers can head to Arawak Cay on West Bay Street in Nassau. This popular place is home to a variety of authentic Bahamian restaurants, featuring traditional dishes from the Islands and ice-cold beverages with a local twist. Named after the original West Indian inhabitants of the island and known locally as “The Fish Fry,” Arawak Cay dates back to 1969 and features multiple restaurants serving classic Bahamian dishes, including lobster tails, fried snapper, grilled shrimp and of course, conch.
