Nassau Paradise Island: A Perfect Family Vacation Spot in the Bahamas
Jim Byers March 27, 2020
From the impressive Dolphin Cay to catamaran cruises and the amazing Aquaventure water park, there’s a thrilling array of things for families to enjoy at Nassau Paradise Island. Here’s a look at a few of them.
Dolphin Cay
For an experience of a lifetime, visitors of Nassau Paradise Island can’t get enough of Dolphin Cay—a world-class marine habitat that gives guests an up-close-and-personal look at some of the most majestic marine life in the sea. Dolphin Cay is part of the iconic Atlantis, Paradise Island and welcomes guests of the resort and day pass holders. At 14-acres, it’s one of the largest open-air, man-made marine habitats in the world and is home to beautiful dolphins, graceful sea lions, and other marine life. Dolphin Cay, which opened in 2007 as a safe haven for 16 stranded creatures, is the first marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation facility in The Bahamas. It is dedicated to restoring the heath of injured marine animals and releasing them back to the wild.
Dancing Flamingos
Yes, that’s right. The Bahamas’ first and only zoo is in Nassau Paradise Island and it’s home to one of nature’s most curious creatures, the Caribbean flamingo! Head to Ardastra Gardens, Zoo & Conservation Centre for an up-close encounter with these unique birds and make sure you don’t miss them marching on command! Originally created as a nature preserve by Jamaican horticulturalist Hedley Edwards in the 1950’s, Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre has developed over the decades into a tropical garden, conservation centre, boutique zoo and now wildlife rescue & rehab facility. Today, thousands of visitors visit Ardastra annually to marvel at the tranquil, restorative gardens and enjoy close encounters with a wonderful collection of over 135 animals, complete with a petting zoo, secret garden and flamingo arena.
Aquaventure at Atlantis
I can personally attest to this one, having spent an immensely entertaining afternoon there less than two years ago. Aquaventure at Atlantis is a 141-acre water park featuring dozens of pools, rivers, and slides to suit every appetite for adventure, and every level of bravery. Little kids can find plenty of small slides, but the more adventurous can take thrilling rides down super-steep slides while their friends wait below, hopefully with their cameras at the ready for a perfect Instagram post. Top rides and attractions include the Lazy River and the Current, which is like a very un-lazy river and features rushing waves of water and rollicking good times. I had a blast on that one. Also quite popular are the slides at Power Tower. The Leap of Faith slide offers a daring, nearly vertical 18-meter drop from the iconic Mayan Temple into a clear acrylic tunnel submerged into a shark-filled lagoon .If you’re an Atlantis guest, simply pick up your park entry bracelet and a towel at one of the towel huts, then dive in. Not staying at Atlantis? Purchase your Aquaventure day pass online or in person at the Discover Atlantis desk in Coral Towers.
Balmoral Island
Located just a quick 30-minute ferry ride off the coast of New Providence, Balmoral Island is a private island destination that’s packed with one-of-a-kind experiences. Relax on the powdery-soft white beach or head to the Beach Club where you can enjoy delicious seafood, refreshing drinks, and a variety of snacks. Balmoral Island offers a number of programs that let visitors interact with dolphins and stingrays in their natural setting, or simply observe the animals in action. Excursions to Balmoral Island are 4½ hours in length and facilities are family-friendly.
Graycliff Chococatier
Not only is Graycliff a beautiful hotel with fabulous food, it’s also home to a chocolate-making program that kids can take part in. And what kid doesn’t love chocolate? They also have cooking classes, an amazing wine cellar (one of the largest in the world) and a place where you can watch cigars being rolled. When you’re finished, stroll around historic, downtown Nassau, which has tons of charm.
Flying Cloud Catamaran Cruises
Enjoy the experience of a lifetime with Flying Cloud Catamaran Cruises, where you’ll sail through the pristine turquoise waters of The Bahamas on a 57’ catamaran. You have your choice of half-day sailing and snorkeling cruises, evening cruises, Sunday cruises and dinner cruises—with all cruises departing from the Paradise Island Ferry Terminal and including round-trip transportation from your hotel.
Horseback Riding
Happy Trails is the only trail-riding facility in Nassau, and offers a one-and-a-half-hour trail ride every morning, six days a week (closed on Sundays). Your group will be picked up from your hotel by the Happy Trails courtesy bus and brought out to their stables, where you’ll be given some basic riding instruction. Then it’s off to the trails, leading through the woods and onto a beautiful unspoiled beach. The various trails lead mostly to the beaches of Coral Harbour and Adelaide, a nearby village and alongside the natural lake of Corrie Sound. The pace is leisurely and no special experience is necessary to enjoy a wonderful horseback ride. Must be 12 years or older.
Beaches
Did we mention the endless, white sand beaches? Kids can't help but have fun at a beach at Nassau, Paradise Island.
