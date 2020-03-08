Nassau Paradise Island: A Fantastic Family Getaway in The Bahamas
Destination & Tourism Nassau Paradise Island March 08, 2020
The water slides were amazing. The giant lagoon was fantastic. And the beach was glorious.
I had a few days at Nassau Paradise Island a little more than a year ago on my own and had a great time. I can only imagine how wonderful it would’ve been if I’d had my kids and wife with me, especially in their younger years.
It’s hard to grasp the size of the place, and the sheer variety of things to see and do in this destination, which is one of the top family vacation spots in the world. But here’s a list of a few things to keep in mind and plan for.
Pirates Of Nassau Museum
The Pirates of Nassau Museum in downtown Nassau has been a family favorite for years! Learn all about the swashbuckling pirate history of The Bahamas with interactive exhibits and life-like displays centred on buccaneers, smugglers and infamous pirates such as Blackbeard. There’s also information on women pirates, because, hey, it’s not always the guys wearing the eye patches and toting around a wooden leg.
A Dolphin Experience
If you and your family are looking for a truly unforgettable activity, spend the day with dolphins. There are two places to get up close and personal with dolphins in Nassau Paradise Island and both offer a variety of programs for kids of all ages. Learn more about Dolphin Cay.
Happy Trails Stables
For those who prefer to interact with nature on land instead of in the water, Happy Trails Stables offers a relaxing trail ride. The Windsor Equestrian Centre, or Happy Trails Stables as it is known locally, offers trail rides every morning through the woods and onto a beautiful unspoiled Nassau beach. You’ll be picked up at your Nassau Paradise Island resort and brought to the stables, and taught basic riding techniques. No experience is necessary and it’s a wonderful way for the whole family to spend time together.
A Fort for Everyone
What kid doesn’t love poking around an old fort, posing alongside a cannon and playing pirate or soldier? Nassau is blessed with not just one but three forts you can explore. Fort Charlotte has dungeons, drawbridges and ramparts, while Fort Fincastle is on the island’s highest point and offers tremendous views. Fort Montagu was built in the 1740s and is famous for being the first place the United States Marines ever took part in a military action.
Start Your Engines
Looking for something with a bit more of a rush? For a unique and exhilarating outing, step aboard the high-speed powerboats of Powerboat Adventures for one of the most exciting rides of your life. Experience the rush of adrenaline as you leave Nassau to snorkel reefs, feed stingrays, sharks and iguanas—all while surrounded by some of the most spectacular views in the world on your very own private island. Step on board and hold on tight on one of Powerboat Adventures’ two custom-built powerboats for an exhilarating one-hour high-octane boat ride, with speeds of up 65 km’s per hour. Your destination for the day is Ship Channel Cay - part of the Exuma Cays, located some 61 km’s away from Nassau - where you’ll be greeted with snacks and refreshments to keep you going until lunch time.
Graycliff Chocolatier
We have yet to meet a kid who doesn’t like a sweet treat, and at Graycliff Chocolatier, your kids will have a chance to make their own! This hands-on experience is one of the many unique experiences at Graycliff and is a perfect family-friendly activity in Nassau. You also can guy gourmet truffles and chocolates. In case, you know, you need a mid-afternoon snack.
Aquaventure
Paradise Island’s famous waterscape is built for family fun! There are three pools just for kids, thrilling water slides that drop sharply from the sky, a shark-filled lagoon, beahces and a winding river. I had a blast when I was here.
Ardastra Gardens Zoo & Conservation Center
The vibrancy of Bahamas wildlife occurs far beyond the sea. Your kids will love the variety of birds and animals at Ardastra Gardens, and the dancing flamingo show (that is NOT a typo) is a must-see event that the whole family will love!
The Beach
Don't forget miles of beautiful beaches, and that crystal-clear, blue Bahamian water. Bring a bucket and a shovel and make the biggest sand castle of your life. Or play a little frisbee or football. Life's a beach at Nassau Paradise Island.
Click here for general information on Nassau Paradise Island
For more information on Nassau Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS