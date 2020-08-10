Message from the Cayman Islands: Border Closure Extended Until Oct 1
Destination & Tourism Cayman Islands Department of Tourism August 10, 2020
The Cayman Islands Government has announced that having continually monitored the rate of infection in other countries, particularly in the United States where the pandemic is still widespread, Cabinet has taken the decision to extend the Islands border closure for an additional 30 days, until 1st October 2020, at which time a further decision will be made.
During this time, repatriation flights by Cayman Airways will continue to operate on an ad hoc basis and the air bridge between the UK and the Cayman Islands will also remain open, as this provides a vitally important link between the two countries.
With the start of the academic year in September, it is recognized that parents are keen to confirm travel plans to accompany students needing to travel overseas to continue their education. The Governor’s Office has confirmed that a British Airways flight will leave the Cayman Islands for London, Gatwick on 28 August, which is mainly for students and their parents. The Governor’s Office is also in advanced discussions with British Airways to introduce a regular fortnightly service to London, Gatwick. We hope to release more details on this next week.
Cayman Airways is also providing a series of repatriation flights to Miami, USA; Kingston, Jamaica and Le Ceiba, Honduras. Although there are no restrictions on outbound travel from the Cayman Islands, non-essential travel is strongly discouraged, as options to return are limited and travellers may have to remain overseas longer than anticipated.
The Cayman Islands Government, through TravelTime are making every effort to assist residents with returning home. However, travellers should remain aware that we are in uncertain and challenging times and with inbound travel restrictions in place, delays in securing a return flight should be expected.
Government policy stipulates that all persons entering the Cayman Islands must be quarantined for 14 days in a Government facility and will require a negative PCR test prior to returning to their own accommodations.
Referencing the extension of the Islands border closure, Hon Moses Kirkconnell, Minister for Tourism stated “From the outset of the pandemic the government has placed the highest priority on public health and safety and we are approaching the reopening of the Islands borders with the same degree of due care and attention. It is unfortunate that this decision had to be taken but we believe it is the most prudent thing to do given the environment beyond our shores. Waiting to open our borders is allowing us to learn from the experiences of other countries and is ensuring that sufficient time is allocated to putting all of the necessary precautions in place to keep our Islands safe and people protected.”
The Cayman Islands government is aware that some airline website are offering flights to the Cayman Islands and accepting future bookings. The public is reminded that while the Cayman Islands borders remain closed, approval has not been granted for the operation of any commercial flights. Travellers who make reservations directly with any airline while the Islands borders are closed are doing so at their own risk. It should also be noted that airline vouchers issued by other airlines for such flights are not transferrable to the British Airways repatriation flights, nor are they valid for use on Cayman Airways.
Current information about the Cayman Islands Covid-19 response and suppression strategies is available at https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus
