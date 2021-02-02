Luxury Travel and Saint Lucia Go Hand in Hand
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers February 02, 2021
Saint Lucia has some of the top luxury accommodations in the Caribbean, if not the world. They’re also adding a Cabot Saint Lucia golf course on the north end of the island, which is being built by the folks who designed and operate the magical Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. They’re also selling villas, so that’s something you can check out.
Here are some of the top places to stay on this luxurious Caribbean island.
LADERA
This is a remarkable property that sits on a hill overlooking the twin Pitons. The resort features 37 eco-friendly room and suite accommodations, some with two levels. All feature an “open wall” to provide amazing views, and are built with tropical hardwoods, stone and tile, with local artwork and furniture made on site by St Lucian artisans. All rooms have private plunge pools, some with waterfalls or swings.
JADE MOUNTAIN
The open-air rooms, glossy wood furnishings, private hot tub and private infinity pool are just the start of things, which probably is why the resort has often been rated the top Caribbean resort by Condé Nast Traveler. It’s a place you have to see to believe, a wonderland of architecture that sits high on a bluff overlooking the sea, with butlers at your beck and call and tremendous food. The Pitons are a short distance away and make for a perfect Instagram backdrop, and the in-room swimming pools sparkle and shine. You’re just a short walk from the beach at Anse Chastanet, the resort next door.
ANSE CHASTANET
This is a slightly more casual vibe than Jade Mountain, but still with luxurious surroundings. The food is terrific, and they have one of the best beaches on the island. If you like, they can set you up with a romantic dinner for two on the sand just as the sun starts to go down. They also have tons of watersports and wonderful entertainment. The resort offers 49 individually designed rooms, 37 of which are scattered about a lush hillside, and 12 which are nestled within a tropical garden at beach level. Premium rooms have spectacular views of the Pitons.
SUGAR BEACH, A VICEROY RESORT
This resort is literally nestled at the foot of the magical Pitons, with a fine beach of powdery white sand and tremendous views. The spa is surrounded by a thick rainforest, and they offer wonderful treatments. There are a variety of units, including some with private pools. The snorkelling and diving are excellent, and the food and cocktails are exquisite. After your swim, grab a cold drink or order your lunch and dine on the sand under a thatched-roof umbrella.
MARIGOT BAY RESORT AND MARINA
Rooms have tons of space (they have everything from one-bedroom units to penthouse suites, all with private balconies) and beautiful amenities, along with views of lovely Marigot Bay on the island’s west coast. There are several swimming pools and a glittering marina with shops and restaurants. They have a private yacht and can take you and your friends or family out on a sailing adventure. The Marigot Moment Maestros offer the full services of a concierge, personal assistant and butler.
CAP MAISON
This is a gorgeous property on the northwest coast of the island, with polished rooms, a lovely swimming pool and a dining room that looks out over the Caribbean for great sunsets. The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar and Grill at Cap Maison is a great spot for dinner at the beach. The hotel has great sunsets and views of historic Pigeon Point. Some villas have private pools and shady patios. Call this restrained elegance.
