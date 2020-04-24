Looking Ahead: Sonoma County Tourism's Birgitt Vaughan
Destination & Tourism Marsha Mowers April 24, 2020
TravelPulse Canada is speaking with industry leaders for their thoughts on the COVID19 Crisis and insights into how we'll bounce back.
Here we speak with Birgitt Vaughan, Director of Global Media Relations, Sonoma County Tourism.
First of all, how are you and your team managing during all of this?
Since I’ve been on the road a lot, I’m used to working with my laptop from different places and have access to what I need. However, I like my office space at home which needed some clean up. I keep my routine starting my work day at the same time, and even put lipstick on. Getting virtually together with my colleagues is key to keep us connected including Happy Hours. After all – we are from Sonoma Wine Country.
This is an unprecedented time in our industry. What are you learning in this difficult time?
How quickly external factors can affect the industry and the global economy. How important relationships are - with customers, with your community, with your family.
How are your tourism strategies shifting / adjusting to the outbreak?
Experience Sonoma County through virtual tours, webcams, and live streams. Creating content that inspires future visits like. Connecting with the audience by interaction via on social media like tastings, cooking classes from local chefs or art classes. Supporting our community as they are the backbone of our tourism industry via mutual efforts with our Chambers, Vintners and Winegrower associations. Encourage support of drop-off delivery from local restaurants and other businesses. Purchase gift vouchers or gift cards for future visits.
Looking ahead, does Sonoma County have any big plans once we bounce back?
#Lifeopensup in Sonoma County. It’s blooming and we can’t wait to share our abundance of nature and products grown right near your table. Sonoma County is home to some of the most inspiring landscapes in northern California, including ancient forests of coast redwood, miles of beaches and rugged coastline and the world famous vineyards.
This pandemic has been tough on everyone in our industry, particularly travel agents. Do you have any words of encouragement?
Just because we can’t get together, doesn’t mean we are not connected. The forbidden is what we want the most. Keep inspiring. Dreams come true. Don’t lose your curiosity and desire to learn about other countries and cultures, even if you have to explore from your armchair currently.
