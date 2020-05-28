Las Vegas Gets Green Light To Resume Tourism Activities
Dozens of Las Vegas resorts, as well as many casino hotels in Nevada, will reopen on June 4, the Governor of Nevada announced earlier this week.
"We will certainly welcome visitors to Nevada on June 4," said Steve Sisolak during a press conference call from the governor's mansion in Carson City, where he is in quarantine after potential exposure to the new coronavirus. "We have taken all the necessary precautions."
The government gave the green light after a day of consultations between resort operators, health experts and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which regulates casinos. Steve Sisolak asked council members to have security measures in place before June 4 before approving the reopening.
Along the famous Las Vegas Strip, about a third of the 35 or so resorts have moved into high gear as they prepare to welcome guests next week, including Southern Californians, who represented the last year 19% of visitors to the city.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has also reported that an average of nearly 45,000 vehicles cross the California / Nevada border on Interstate 15 each day (based on 2019 data).
