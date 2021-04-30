Kirk Talks Travel : Rod Hanna, Live from Saint Lucia
Destination & Tourism April 30, 2021
Wondering what travelling is and will be like, in a post-pandemic world? We spoke with Rod Hanna, Director of Sales for Saint Lucia Tourism Authority who was live on location in Saint Lucia who gave us a inside look on the entire process.
Rod tells us about his airport experience both at Toronto's Pearson and on landing in destination. He filled us in on protocols at the resorts and explained why he felt safer travelling than he does at many big box stores.
You won't want to miss it, and this could be a useful tool with clients, as they can see first-hand how safe travel is.
