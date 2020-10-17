JAPEX to be Held Virtually November 9 and 10
Destination & Tourism October 17, 2020
Travel agents have the chance to learn all about the latest industry updates and what's happening in Jamaica by attending JAPEX (Jamaica Product Exchange) 2020 as it goes virtual November 9 and 10.
The virtual exhibit will incorporate traditional elements of trade shows, including:
-Opening speech or conference
-Sessions in small groups, scheduled throughout the event
-Training sessions, scheduled throughout the event
-Exhibition hall, hosting interactive kiosks, with shareable content
-Ability to chat live with various speakers and other participants
The exhibit floor will be configured as an interactive Google map showing the regions: Negril, South Coast, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Kingston and Portland.
When the participants enter the regions, videos will be played automatically in order to encourage them to participate and discuss with the speakers.
The event will also provide access to:
-An individual Zoom meeting platform to plan in advance meetings with travel partners
-A price center to "surprise and delight" participants and encourage them to participate
-A networking lounge for participants to discuss with each other
Why participate?
JAPEX is a trade fair for making new contacts, learning about new product developments and planning trips to Jamaica with access to the best resources. This is definitely a must see event for lovers of Jamaica.
To learn more about the program and to register, click here.
