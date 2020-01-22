Jamaica Unveils "Heartbeat of the World" Campaign
Jamaica is showing a new face to the world.
The Jamaica Tourist Board on Wednesday unveiled "JAMAICA, Heartbeat of the World," the new destination brand positioning, recognizing Jamaica’s outsized influence on the world.
Strengthening the island’s position as a global culturally relevant brand, Heartbeat of the World extends beyond tourism and encompasses all elements of Jamaica’s rich and vibrant culture including music, cuisine, sports, adventure, nature and wellness.
“We are excited to launch ‘Heartbeat of the World,’ which reinforces our position as a global leader among travel destinations and establishes Jamaica as the single destination every traveller must experience,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “On the map, Jamaica may seem like a small dot in the Caribbean Sea. But her influence on the world culture is the size of a continent.
"We are a cultural giant and we continue to have an indelible impact on the world’s food, music, sport, and literature while offering larger-than-life bucket list experiences with extraordinary, talented people.”
Beautiful Destinations, Jamaica’s creative agency, after extensive research developed the international marketing strategy that positions the destination as the ‘Heartbeat of the World’ – the beat that makes the world move. A new TV advertisement will launch internationally next week.
Jamaica’s visibility on the international stage will be heightened this year as the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was filmed in Jamaica, James Bond’s birthplace, is set to be released April 8th.
Jamaica also will have athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in three sports – track, gymnastics, and swimming. These global events, among others, reinforce the new brand positioning that Jamaica is the Heartbeat of the World.
