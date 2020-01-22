Last updated: 08:05 PM ET, Wed January 22 2020

Jamaica Unveils "Heartbeat of the World" Campaign

Destination & Tourism Visit Jamaica January 22, 2020

Jamaica Heartbeat of the World Campaign
Jamaica Heartbeat of the World Campaign

Jamaica is showing a new face to the world.

The Jamaica Tourist Board on Wednesday unveiled "JAMAICA, Heartbeat of the World," the new destination brand positioning, recognizing Jamaica’s outsized influence on the world.

You May Also Like

Galway_Ireland_x0020_ gallery icon Top World Places to Visit in 2020

The Jamaica Tourist Board - Paradise Park Running Events in Jamaica Visit Jamaica Blog

Jamaica Dream Weekend Experience Jamaica’s Incredible Parties Visit Jamaica Blog

Jamaica Jamaica Recognizes Top Travel Agents at Annual One Love... Travel Agent

Sandals South Coast Jamaica: One Island, Six Unique Regions Visit Jamaica Blog

Strengthening the island’s position as a global culturally relevant brand, Heartbeat of the World extends beyond tourism and encompasses all elements of Jamaica’s rich and vibrant culture including music, cuisine, sports, adventure, nature and wellness.

“We are excited to launch ‘Heartbeat of the World,’ which reinforces our position as a global leader among travel destinations and establishes Jamaica as the single destination every traveller must experience,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “On the map, Jamaica may seem like a small dot in the Caribbean Sea. But her influence on the world culture is the size of a continent.

"We are a cultural giant and we continue to have an indelible impact on the world’s food, music, sport, and literature while offering larger-than-life bucket list experiences with extraordinary, talented people.”

Beautiful Destinations, Jamaica’s creative agency, after extensive research developed the international marketing strategy that positions the destination as the ‘Heartbeat of the World’ – the beat that makes the world move. A new TV advertisement will launch internationally next week.

Jamaica’s visibility on the international stage will be heightened this year as the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was filmed in Jamaica, James Bond’s birthplace, is set to be released April 8th.

Jamaica also will have athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in three sports – track, gymnastics, and swimming. These global events, among others, reinforce the new brand positioning that Jamaica is the Heartbeat of the World.

For more information about Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com.

For more information on Visit Jamaica, Jamaica, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

Brushfire, Australia, tourism

Australia Announces Efforts to Help Tourism Industry After Fires

Summer Festival Season in Saint Lucia

New York City and Manchester Sign First-Ever City-To-City Tourism Partnership

gallery icon Ten Things to See and Do in Barbados This Year

Puerto Rico Open for Tourism Business as Earthquake Recovery Continues

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS