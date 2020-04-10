Jamaica Sets Up COVID-19 Task Force for Management and Recovery
Jamaica has created a special COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Task Force to look at the current situation and plan for the recovery to come.
Speaking with TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk on our special Facebook Live 1 on 1 chat on Thursday, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the task force was announced just hours before the chat and that the panel includes representatives of the tourism industry, banking and legal sectors, as well as international consultants.
Bartlett said the group will “look at various scenarios and create timelines for recovery and to build out strategies in relation to that.” It’s also looking at how technology can be better used for a variety of tasks, including connecting suppliers to small farmers, supermarkets and restaurants.
“Jamaica is managing and battling ... to flatten the curve,” the minister said. “The population is responding reasonably well. But, unfortunately, we’ve have had to take very strong measures. One of which is a virtual lock down and closed borders.”
Bartlett said job losses are a problem but that the Jamaican government is building out “the largest and most pervasive stimulus package I think the government has ever done.”
A full 60% of that aid is related to tourism, he said.
“I’m very proud of that response because, as you know, the very heart of tourism is the worker.”
Bartlett said regular grants are being provided for Jamaican workers, as well as for small hotels and other properties. The government also is providing online training for workers “so they can improve their skills for the recovery.”
Bartlett also works with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center, of which he is a co-chair. He said the group is bringing partners together, talking with health experts and working to create a resource pool for stronger responses to the crisis. The center is working with groups in the Caribbean and Africa.
The minister said he thinks that, post-crisis, smaller countries will have a more powerful role to play on the world stage because of technology that’s creating “kind of an equalizing effect, where talent and skills are no longer the preserve of any single nation.”
“Because of the hyper-connectivity that all this entails, ideas are going to flow freely. I think we have to prepare ourselves for this new normal,” and Jamaica is preparing to do so.
He also said Jamaica will emerge as a more health-conscious destination with a stronger emphasis on safety and security. He also said it’s going to be even better value when the recovery comes.
Bartlett said social distancing is taking a toll on his island.
“Jamaicans are very gregarious people. We like the outdoors. We like to be in the heart of things. We have something called the Irie, that undeniable thing about us; the warmth and infectious personality. To see that personality slowly give way to a more family related and homebound arrangement is a little painful, because we’re not accustomed to that.
“This weekend all beaches are closed. What we all are hoping is that this won’t last very long because it’s bound to have a very difficult physical as well as psychological impact, not just in Jamaica but in the world.”
Asked to address travel agents in Canada, the minister said his message is that everyone is in this together.
“We’re a family,” he said. “We’ve had best times and we’re going through some very uneasy moments. But the good news is we’re sharing this together and we’re going to be here for you. There’s so much more we’ll be able to do together to show tourism is truly a collaborative, global activity.
“It is about how hearts and minds can come together to create experiences that will enhance our joy and satisfaction. So, Jamaica, I can say to our partners, we’re with you, our hearts are with you, our love is extending far beyond our borders, and to all of our partners I can say ‘We can’t wait to welcome you back to this beautiful land of ours.’”
