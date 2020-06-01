Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon June 01 2020

Jamaica Re-Opening for International Visitors June 15

Destination & Tourism Visit Jamaica Jim Byers June 01, 2020

Jamaica will re-open for international visitors on June 15, 2020.

Jamaica will re-open to international visitors in two weeks, according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

In a note posted on his Facebook page, Bartlett said “The Government of Jamaica will open its borders for the repatriation of nationals as of 1 June, 2020. On 15 June 2020 the borders will be open for all international travellers."

“Thank you for your continued partnership.”

The Jamaica Gleaner newspaper says Bartlett made the announcement in a letter to tourism stakeholders on Sunday night.

The Jamaica Observer reports that the president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson, is urging the country’s hoteliers to seek certification from the Tourism Product Development to ensure that they are compliant with Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols.

There are reports that visitors will undergo health screening upon arrival, but not necessarily be required to take COVID-19 tests.

TravelPulse Canada will have more information as it becomes available.

Jim Byers
