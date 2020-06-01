Jamaica Re-Opening for International Visitors June 15
Jim Byers June 01, 2020
Jamaica will re-open to international visitors in two weeks, according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.
In a note posted on his Facebook page, Bartlett said “The Government of Jamaica will open its borders for the repatriation of nationals as of 1 June, 2020. On 15 June 2020 the borders will be open for all international travellers."
The Jamaica Gleaner newspaper says Bartlett made the announcement in a letter to tourism stakeholders on Sunday night.
The Jamaica Observer reports that the president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson, is urging the country’s hoteliers to seek certification from the Tourism Product Development to ensure that they are compliant with Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols.
There are reports that visitors will undergo health screening upon arrival, but not necessarily be required to take COVID-19 tests.
