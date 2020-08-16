Jamaica Launches "Chill Like A Jamaican" Campaign
Destination & Tourism Visit Jamaica Jim Byers August 16, 2020
Jamaica has long held an outsized influence on global culture through entertainment, cuisine, sports and beauty. Always in search of larger-than-life experiences for its visitors, Jamaica has created an exciting new way to enjoy the island virtually and visit its iconic spots.
The “Chill Like a Jamaican” content series is the island’s invitation to the world to slow down and enjoy island time, first online and then in person.
With consumers looking for a much-needed break after months of quarantine, Jamaican celebrities and local tourism leaders have come together to show fans how to “chill” with a Jamaican twist on food, fitness, cocktails and more. The online series follows Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, Master Blender Joy Spence of Appleton Estate, Pepa of the Grammy-award-winning duo Salt-N-Pepa, Miss Jamaica World and Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Phillips, and dancehall artist, BayC as they chill.
“Each Chill Like a Jamaican video showcases Jamaica’s iconic offerings, reminding locals and visitors alike of their favourite experiences,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our vibrant culture takes centre stage displaying what makes Jamaica the Heartbeat of the World.
The Chill Like a Jamaican video series is currently live across the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Instagram and Facebook social media channels.
Jamaica opened its borders to international visitors for rest and relaxation on June 15. The island has implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. While on island, travellers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels including digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single-use menus, social distancing markers and much more.
To learn more, visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/
For more information on Visit Jamaica, Jamaica, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS