Jamaica and the Leafs: A Winning Combination
A thrilling game. And a thrilling destination.
The folks from the Jamaica Tourist Board invited a select group of travel industry friends to a box at the Toronto Maple Leafs game against Phoenix on Tuesday night and sent the group home happy with a 3-2 overtime win for the home side.
But the evening was, of course, all about Jamaica and its amazing offerings for Canadians.
Travel and tourism types noshed on great food, including jerk chicken, Jamaican beef sliders, lamb “lollipops” and coconut shrimp as they chatted about Jamaica and kept an eye on the Leafs game. A reggae band blasted sweet tunes on the concourse level during both intermissions, and a pair of lucky fans won a trip to Jamaica during the game.
Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism, Sales USA for the Jamaica Tourist Bureau, told TravelPulse Canada he was in town for the event because of the importance of the Canadian market.
“Canada is our second biggest market, behind only the U.S.,” he said during a break in the action. “We had about 400,000 Canadians Jamaica last year.”
That’s a great number, but Dawson wants more. And the Jamaica Tourist Board is trying to make sure that happens.
“Canada is very special to us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” he said in an interview. “This event tonight is just one of many we’re putting on to create more brand awareness and create a buzz about Jamaica.”
Dawson said he wants to see more Canadians, as well as other visitors, get out of their hotels and spend time checking out the amazing sights and activities Jamaica has to offer.
“I’d like people to check out our cuisine, because our food is very unique. And I think the Jamaican people are one of our strongest selling points.”
