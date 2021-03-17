Italy Tourism's Virtual Show This Week: One of the World's Great Destinations
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers March 17, 2021
The Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) this week presented its annual travel trade event Workshop Italia 2021: Active & Leisure. Taking place virtually for the first time on March 16th and 17th, with an extra day added for Thursday, March 18, the workshop provided unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities to Canadian Tour Operators and travel buyers, who were able to meet some 74 Italian tourism-related suppliers and the Regional tourism agencies of Tuscany, Trentino, Puglia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.
The event gave the opportunity to showcase Italian destinations and to hear and see what Italy can offer directly from Italian suppliers and regional tourist board representatives.
“Health and safety are major issues in Italy these days, hotels and incoming operators have provided thorough training for workers so visitors will feel comfortable”, Maria Elena Rossi, ENIT’s marketing director, said. “Now is not the time to visit, but when things are more open many tourists will be looking for places that are away from the crowds, including lesser-known locations, islands and country estates in regions such as Umbria, Tuscany and Puglia.”
“Our annual B2B event may have changed, as this edition will be fully virtual, the objective has not. It’s always about bringing buyers together from all over Canada and showcase Italy as the world class destination that it is,” said ENIT’s country manager Salvatore Basile. “This platform will provide an opportunity to safely meet across borders and 6 different time zones”.
Basile said ENIT has produced a series of webinars for both industry and the general public, which help highlight lesser known products and services
ENIT said this year’s show highlighted sustainability, diversity, inclusion and authenticity
“We’re ready to support B2B and B2C,” Basile said.
TravelPulse Canada was able to sit down virtually with nearly a dozen suppliers, including tour operators, destination marketing organizations and amazing hotels. Here are a few highlights…
TUSCANY
Perhaps the best-known area of Italy, Tuscany/Toscana is known as the home of Florence, Siena, Pisa and other great cities. It’s also known for amazing food and probably Italy’s most popular wines. There’s also amazing nature, however. The Regional Park Maremma covers more than 3000 acres of hills and beaches in south Tuscany, with amazing hiking, cycling and beach walks. Parco Alpi Apuane has towering mountains north of Lucca and also has wonderful nature. I was told you can take a helicopter to the top of some of the mountains and then cycle down the hill. The coastline of Tuscany is great for swimming, diving and kayaking. There also are a series of beautiful offshore islands called the Tuscan archipelago, which includes Elba, Giglio and Isola.
TUO TRAVEL
This company was only formed a few years ago but they have contracts with some 15,000 hotels in Italy. “We have personal relations with hotels and with yacht owners and others,” said Carlo Nocella. “We also offer great experiences and competitive prices.” Nocella said customers are shifting from big bus tours to smaller groups. He recommends staying in south Lazio or South Tuscancy, away from Rome and Florence, and taking day trips. You also can stay a half hour outside of Sorrento and still enjoy Positano, Sorrento and Capri.
FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA
This is a remarkable region in the northeast corner of Italy with a huge variety of geographical zones. “You can have breakfast in the Alps, lunch in the vineyards in the middle of the region, and then dinner by the sea,” I was told. Trieste is the biggest city and looks more like Vienna than Venice. There’s a huge main square that fronts onto the Mediterranean Sea, and the tourism board says they make wonderful, specialty coffees that are different from what you’d find in other parts of Italy. Near Triese is Castello di Miramare, a beautiful white palace on the edge of the sea with a pretty park. There are five UNESCO sites in the region, including Aquileia, an ancient town with beautiful mosaics, as well as Palmanova, which is laid out in the shape of a giant, nine-point star. The middle part of the region features wonderful wines and farms where they produce tasty San Daniele ham and prosciutto. The major city in this region is Udine. The Julian Alps and the amazing Dolomite mountains can be found in the north part of the region, only a couple of hours from the Mediterranean.
VICENZA
This is a lovely, small city that’s a short drive from Venice, and parked between Padua and Verona. It’s also quite close to beautiful Lake Garda. It’s also a UNESCO heritage city that’s famous for its super architecture from Renaissance architect Palladio. I was told the White House has a very Palladio feel to it. The tourism board can arrange for visitors to meet with winemakers or cheesemakers. Vicenza also is known as the city of gold, and there’s a jewelry museum in the city centre. I was told you can rent amazing villages with lots of space for families. One of the great food treats is a fish dish called bacalla alla Vicentina, made with a local delicacy called stockfish.
THE MATERA COLLECTION
Matera Collection was created to provide travellers indepdent, unique and distinctive hotels in Matera and surroundings. Matera is an ancient, 8,000-year-old city in the Basilicata region, about 35 minutes from the seaside city of Bari. (It’s also featured in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die.) Hotels include ancient palaces, spa hotels, comfortable caves and other cool options, with seven properties and 92 rooms in all. Corte San Pietro has striking white rock walls and beautiful rooms, while Palazzo Gattini is said to be a fave of Hollywood types. The folks at Matera Collection can set up with cooking classes, bike tours, shopping tours and other activities, including visits to the amazing Castelmezzano.
HYATT CENTRIC
We don’t hear a lot about Hyatt Centric as a brand in Canada, but there are two in Italy. They’ve got a beautiful feel to them, more like a Four Seasons than a Hyatt. The one in Venice is on Murano Island and features modern décor and amenities in an historic building. Many of the 119 rooms have great views of the city and there’s a lovely urban garden. Overlooking the Canal Grande of Murano, Rivalonga Bar + Lounge brings together Italian must-have dishes and regional specialities for year-round local food and drink experiences. The hotel in Milano is in a buzzy, youthful part of town and features 141 rooms. Located between the city’s new skyscrapers and near the high-speed train station, Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale is nestled within the most innovative district of the city. Some suites have spacious, furnished terraces. The Organics Sky Garden @Cielo terrace provides a breathtaking panorama of the new Milan and wonderful 360 degree views of the city skyline.
DISCOVERY ITALY AND TOUR OF SICILY
Tour of Sicily can introduce you to one of the most amazing parts of Italy. Sicily has been controlled by the Greeks, Phoenicians, Arabs, Normans, Spanish and, now, Italians. You’ll find architecture that ranges from Greek forums to Spanish baroque, with amazing wines, beautiful, small islands, volcano walks, hilltop villages and fabulous food. Sebastiano Peluso From Tour of Sicily says the multicultural aspect of the island also is reflected in its food, which ranges from pizza to seafood couscous and chocolate brought from Mexico by the Spanish. “It’s like going around the world.” Peluso said his company can set up street food tasting programs, truffle hunting, golf outings, yacht trips, helicopter rides, boat tours and even countryside lunches with local families. Peluso also represents Discovery Italy, a marketing agency based in New York City that specializes in selecting boutique local tour operators in each region of Italy, including not only Sicily but Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia and more.
