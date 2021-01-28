Italy: A Marvellous European Destination When The Time is Right
Italy is one of the oldest countries in Europe. But there are still many new things to see and do.
ENIT, the national tourist board of Italy, held a press event during Thursday’s virtual International Media Marketplace meetings to talk about the state of tourism in one of the world’s most popular countries for visitors.
Maria Elena Rossi, ENIT’s marketing director, said business is down substantially following a record year in 2019. But that also means great opportunities to see historic cities like Venice without the crowds.
Venice “is flourishing like never before,” she said. “It’s a much different experience now; very local.”
Rossi advises visitors to sip a glass of Prosecco at a Venetian café while enjoying a seafood appetizer.
She also noted that sports is a big item on Italy’s agenda for the next years. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) final will be held in Turin/Torino from 2021 to 2025. Golf’s Ryder Cup, one of the top events in the game, will be played just outside of Rome in 2023, and the 2026 Winter Olympics are slated for Milan and the mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Rossi says she recommends visitors take things easy and try a trip focused on slow travel, while enjoying local food and shopping at stores with goods made by local artisans.
“Take the time to get a deeper understanding of a place and find deeper human connections,” she said.
Now’s not the time to visit, but when things are more open she expects many tourists will be looking for places in the countryside that are away from the crowds, including lesser-known islands and country estates in regions such as Umbria, Tuscany and Puglia.
One place for visitors to keep in mind is Matera in the Basilicata region southeast of Naples, where homes are carved into the hillside. It was used in the filming of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die.
Rossi also feels travel with family and friends will be very popular.
She also said ENIT has created a new garden routes site, making it easy to enjoy luscious Italian gardens with historic, beautiful villas.
Of course, if you want to see a lot you can the country’s high-speed trains, which link Naples to Rome, Florence, Milan and Venice.
Health and safety are major issues in Italy these days, and Rossi says hotels and tourism operators have provided thorough training for workers so visitors will feel comfortable.
