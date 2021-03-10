Italian National Tourist Board Virtual Show is March 16 and 17
The Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) presents its annual travel trade event Workshop Italia 2021: Active & Leisure.
Taking place virtually for the first time on March 16th and 17th, the Workshop will give unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities to Canadian Tour Operators and travel buyers, who will be able to meet some 74 Italian tourism-related suppliers and the Regional tourism agencies of Tuscany, Trentino, Puglia and Friuli Venezia Giulia.
Hosted on https://italia.vfairs.com/, the event will give the opportunity to showcase Italian destinations and to hear and see what Italy can offer directly from Italian suppliers and regional tourist board representatives.
“Health and safety are major issues in Italy these days, hotels and incoming operators have provided thorough training for workers so visitors will feel comfortable." Maria Elena Rossi, ENIT’s marketing director, said. “Now is not the time to visit, but when things are more open many tourists will be looking for places that are away from the crowds, including lesser-known locations, islands and country estates in regions such as Umbria, Tuscany and Puglia.”
“Our annual B2B event may have changed, as this edition will be fully virtual, the objective has not. It’s always about bringing buyers together from all over Canada and showcase Italy as the world class destination that it is," said ENIT’s country manager Salvatore Basile. "This platform will provide an opportunity to safely meet across borders and six different time zones."
