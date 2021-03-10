Last updated: 04:37 PM ET, Wed March 10 2021

Italian National Tourist Board Virtual Show is March 16 and 17

Destination & Tourism Jim Byers March 10, 2021

Italy: Amalfi Coast to Puglia
Italy

The Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) presents its annual travel trade event Workshop Italia 2021: Active & Leisure.

Taking place virtually for the first time on March 16th and 17th, the Workshop will give unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities to Canadian Tour Operators and travel buyers, who will be able to meet some 74 Italian tourism-related suppliers and the Regional tourism agencies of Tuscany, Trentino, Puglia and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

AmaWaterways Seven River Journey Through Europe Ama Waterways New Cruise: Seven European Rivers and 46... Cruise

Magnificent Cities of Central & Eastern Europe featuring Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest & Krakow European Travel Commission Launches Trade Campaign To... Travel Agent

Scottish Adventure a cultural and historical journey through Scotland Travel Trade Can Register Now for Visit Scotland Virtual... Travel Agent

Map of Europe. European Union Announces Plans for Digital COVID-19... Impacting Travel

Stanley Tucci Travel TV Series ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For... Entertainment

Hosted on https://italia.vfairs.com/, the event will give the opportunity to showcase Italian destinations and to hear and see what Italy can offer directly from Italian suppliers and regional tourist board representatives.

“Health and safety are major issues in Italy these days, hotels and incoming operators have provided thorough training for workers so visitors will feel comfortable." Maria Elena Rossi, ENIT’s marketing director, said. “Now is not the time to visit, but when things are more open many tourists will be looking for places that are away from the crowds, including lesser-known locations, islands and country estates in regions such as Umbria, Tuscany and Puglia.”

“Our annual B2B event may have changed, as this edition will be fully virtual, the objective has not. It’s always about bringing buyers together from all over Canada and showcase Italy as the world class destination that it is," said ENIT’s country manager Salvatore Basile. "This platform will provide an opportunity to safely meet across borders and six different time zones."

REGISTRATION: https://italia.vfairs.com/ Contact us: toronto@enit.it

Follow us on : https://www.facebook.com/Canada.Italia.it/ https://twitter.com/italia_can

For more information please visit: www.italia.it www.italiantourism.com

For more information on Italy, Europe

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Ratatouille sign at Walt Disney World's EPCOT

Disney Makes Several Announcements Including Opening Date for...

Canadian Border Opening Critical for Tourism, US Travel Association Says

Bahamas: Perfectly Positioned for a Tourism Turnaround

Visit Britain's Virtual 2021 Expo: Great Cities, Great Attractions, Great Nature

Thailand's Tourism Sector Campaigning to Reopen by July

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS