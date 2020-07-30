Israel Tourism Joins Forces with ACTA
Destination & Tourism July 30, 2020
Israel Ministry of Tourism / IGTO Canada has joined forces with ACTA to build a stronger collaborative relationship in Canada’s travel industry and with ACTA retail travel agency members and their clients from coast to coast.
The ACTA partnership with the Israel Ministry of Tourism will promote education, Israel specialist accreditation and other public relations and sponsorship avenues designed for Canadian companies to learn just how broad a spectrum Israel niche experiences offer and the bottom line revenue that can be generated.
Through the agreement, ACTA and Israel Ministry of Tourism will support each other in growth through their mutual commitment to work together in the best interest of the travel agency community.
Gal Hana, Consul for Tourism, Director for Canada, Israel Ministry of Tourism stated, ‘’I am pleased to sign another significant cooperation agreement with a main stakeholder in the Canadian market such as ACTA. With this, Israel continues to increase our investments in the Canadian market as a result of the record tourist numbers of the last 3 to 5 years and with the Canadian travel industry understanding the potential to Israel. When it comes to responsible tourism, ACTA is a natural and meaningful partner to promote such an important topic within the industry. We cannot wait to open the borders between Israel and Canada and to welcome tourists back into both countries."
Wendy Paradis, ACTA President added, “It is fantastic that Israel and ACTA will be working together to educate travel agents across Canada on this very unique and intriguing destination, as well as jointly promoting Israel and the value of working with a professional travel agent when planning for a trip of a lifetime”.
