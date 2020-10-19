Israel Tourism Brings the Western Wall to the World
October 19, 2020
The Western Wall is one of the most visited tourist sites in Israel, attracting millions of visitors every year. With Israel currently closed to international travellers, those who dream of seeing the destination and putting a note in the revered wall have had to postpone their plans
Although you can't visit in person right now, the Israel Ministry of Tourism is offering home bound travellers the opportunity to submit a note electronically between October 19 – 21. Ministry officials will later print the note and put it in the Western Wall for you.
Israel is known for having some of the most holiest sites for several religions. As the world’s most religious site for Jewish people, the Western Wall is located in Old City Jerusalem and attracts interest from travellers of all religions.
The Western Wall was part of the one of the most magnificent buildings Jerusalem had ever seen, which was the Second Temple, built by the great King Herod. The Second Temple was destroyed in the year 70 AD, and despite the destruction that took place, the Western Wall remained standing.
You'll often find hundreds of people of different nationalities and religions, pouring out their heart with prayers as the wall is believed to have enormous spiritual significance. Tourists from around the world come to insert a prayer written on a piece of paper into the wall while marveling at this important piece of history.
