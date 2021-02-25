Israel and Dubai Hosting Joint Tourism Webinar March 3
Jim Byers February 25, 2021
The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), in partnership with Visit Dubai, has announced an upcoming joint webinar, ‘Travel in the New Middle East.’ The virtual event is open to the public and will take place on March 3, at 1 p.m. ET, providing expert insight on Israel and Dubai’s progressive travel efforts in the Middle East.
“For years travellers have felt that they have to choose between travelling to Israel or Dubai, and the opening of travel borders with the landmark Abraham Accords, changes this trajectory and allows for ground-breaking developments in how tourists visit and see the Middle East,” said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America for the Israel Ministry of Tourism. “Travellers no longer have to choose between destinations, and we’re so excited to take this opportunity to elaborate on this new tourism relationship.”
The webinar will feature a variety of speakers from each destination, including Eyal Carlin, IMOT’s Tourism Commissioner for North America, and Chad Martin, IMOT’s Northeast Regional Director. Speakers representing Dubai include Soraya Alolama of Visit Dubai, Sean Campbell of Emirates and more.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on everyone, especially the tourism industry,” said Chad Martin. “We’re thrilled to take this opportunity to shine a light on an exciting development that will ultimately provide visitors with a new opportunity when planning travel to the Middle East, for the first time seamlessly being able to include both Israel and Dubai within the same trip.”
Travel advisors and readers who are interested in attending this virtual event can register here. To stay up to date on developments in Israel or to plan your trip when the country reopens to international travel, please visit https://israel.travel/.
