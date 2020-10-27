Ireland: The Original Home of Halloween and Spooky Traditions
Destination & Tourism October 27, 2020
Canadian families who enjoy Halloween should give thanks to Ireland for the idea.
Speaking on a Tourism Ireland zoom call on Tuesday, Folklorist Billy Mac Fhloinn said Halloween has its origins in the ancient festival of Samhain (pronounced Sow-in)."
“Samhain was a time when … the light half of the year turns to the dark half of the year. It’s the end of the harvest, and it was a time when the harvest had been saved and people had plenty and there was grain and meat and ale and the lighting of bonfires took place” to guard against evil spirits, he said.
There were no pumpkins in Ireland 3,000 years ago so the tradition of carving vegetables into ghoulish faces was based on using turnips. Folks would go door-to-door in spooky costumes seeking apples and nuts instead of Coffee Crisps and Kit Kat bars, and young folks would toss cabbages at the doors of cantankerous old folks in the neighbourhood, Mac Fhloinn explained.
Christians later declared All-Saints or All-Hallows Day for November 1st, which made the night before All-Hallows Eve, or Halloween.
The holiday is very popular in Ireland to this day, and the festival in Derry-Londonderry has been voted one of the best Halloween festivals in the world.
There’s also a national Museum of Ireland in County Mayo where you can learn about Irish history and the origins of Halloween.
Irish Chef Kevin Dundon talked about Ireland’s famous barmbrack, a kind of fruit cake with prizes inside that signified good luck or an impending marriage or other events.
Tourism officials also talked about how Bram Stoker, the famous author of Dracula, was an Irishman. One of his relatives, Dacre Metcalfe, hails from Montreal and talked about the Dracula legend and Bram Stoker’s friendship with Oscar Wilde and other famous authors.
There’s a Bram Stoker Festival in Dublin every year to celebrate “the gothic, the mysterious and the thrill of Halloween,” officials said.
Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President,USA & Canada at Tourism Ireland, said Ireland is ready to welcome Canadians and American when they’re able, with stringent health and safety protocols in place.
“Before COVID, the North American market was Ireland’s number one market for vacation travel, and we know that Ireland remains a destination of choice for American and Canadian travellers when the time is right," she said.
“We know they’ll be looking for opportunities to enjoy our wide-open spaces, our spectacular scenery, our rich culture and heritage and our great outdoor activities.”
Metcalfe said Tourism Ireland is working to keep the destination top of mind with programs such as the “Fill Your Heart with Ireland” campaign.
“We’ve tried to bring the very best of what the island of Ireland has to offer; stories about genealogy, the great outdoors, luxury travel, food, our famous castles, and now Halloween, to keep future travellers inspired and informed, so when they’re ready to travel and ready to book, Ireland is ready to welcome them in its usual way.”
For more information on Ireland, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS