Hudson Yards' Edge Makes Dizzying Debut This Week
Jim Byers March 09, 2020
The Big Apple continues to add shine to its tourism offerings.
udson Yards' Edge, the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor observation deck, will open to the public on March 11, 2020 offering visitors the opportunity to see and experience New York City like never before. Tickets for visits in March 2020 are available on the Edge website at http://www.edgenyc.com/.
New Yorkers and visitors from around the world are able to purchase tickets to New York City’s new commanding pinnacle atop the city skyline. Piercing the sky at a soaring 100 floors from its record-setting height of 345 meters, Edge will reveal never-before-seen views of The City, Western New Jersey and New York State spanning up to 80 miles. Visitors will enjoy varying levels of thrill from sharing a champagne toast under the clouds to leaning over the city up against the angled glass walls to stepping out onto the glass floor or taking in the view on the outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floor.
“You’ve never experienced New York like this before,” said Jason Horkin, Executive Director of Hudson Yards Experiences. “Stepping onto Edge is like walking out into the sky. The entire experience is designed to inspire visitors and ignite a new passion for New York City with multiple, built-in thrill elements that ensure Edge becomes a must-see local attraction and a top spot on every travellers’ bucket list.”
Edge will be open seven days a week year-round from 8 am to midnight. General admission adult tickets are $36 (all figures USD) purchased online and $38 purchased on-site. Child tickets are $31 purchased online and $33 on-site. New York City residents can buy adult tickets online for $34. Special rates available for seniors, active and retired members of the U.S. military and groups.
A champagne bar, located on the 100th Floor, will offer a glass of champagne or signature cocktail and light bites to enjoy indoors or outdoors on the sky deck. The champagne bar will be operated by London-based rhubarb hospitality group. Rhubarb will also operate Peak, the restaurant, bar, café and event space located on the 101st Floor. Peak will serve lunch and dinner offering a one-of-a-kind dining and social experience.
Designed by William Pedersen and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and extending out 24 meters from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge redefines the New York skyline. A marvel of modern engineering and structural design, the 347,000 kilogram observation deck is comprised of 15 sections, all bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building. The 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area is surrounded by 79 glass panels, manufactured in Germany and finished in Italy. Interiors of Edge and Peak are being designed by Rockwell Group.
Edge will be a major focal point of Hudson Yards, the 28-acre neighbourhood on Manhattan’s West Side that brings together fashion, dining and cultural experiences along with the headquarters of dozens of leading corporations, thousands of residences, 14-acres of public parks and open space and interactive public landmarks including Vessel designed by Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio.
